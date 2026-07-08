Broncos' cornerback surplus has created an opportunity the Browns can't ignore

General manager Andrew Berry quietly nailed one of the NFL’s most impactful midseason trades last October, strategically flipping cornerback Greg Newsome II and his expiring contract to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Tyson Campbell and a swap of late-round draft picks.

Campbell gave the Browns’ defense a more natural boundary cornerback to pair with Denzel Ward, as well as a starting duo that are both signed through at least the 2027 season.

What they don’t have on the current 90-man training camp roster, however, is a surefire starter at the nickelback spot, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Berry explore the trade market once again to find a solution there this summer.

The name that’s been rumored most is former Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II, who was granted his release by the Indianapolis Colts in May. The Colts initially explored a trade for the 30-year-old and couldn’t find a partner, though, so there might not be mutual interest between the Browns and Moore’s camp.

It would definitely take some prying, but Berry could find a much better option for Cleveland’s current timeline out in the AFC West.

The Denver Broncos happen to have a surplus at cornerback, and playmaking nickel Ja'Quan McMillian is currently stuck in a similar situation to Browns safety Ronnie Hickman. He’s a former undrafted free agent who has developed into a clear-cut starter, but he’s currently set to play the 2026 season on a non-guaranteed, $5.7 million restricted free agent tender.

The Broncos spent a first-round pick on cornerback Jahdae Barron last year, and he’s now entering Year 2, poised for more playing time. Head coach Sean Payton loves McMillian, but after placing a second-round tender on him this spring, it’s clear Denver would let him go at the right price.

The Browns should seriously consider making that call.

Ja'Quan McMillian checks every box as Andrew Berry’s next trade target

Cleveland has done an excellent job of stockpiling draft capital in recent years. Since the 2025 draft, the Browns have selected 17 players. They hold another 11 picks (so far) for the 2027 draft, including two in the first round.

They also hold an extra second-round pick in 2028 via the Rams from the Myles Garrett trade, and that could be an interesting place to start with a hypothetical proposal for McMillian.

It’s rare for teams to part with a premium draft pick in exchange for a former undrafted player. McMillian is legit, though, and could prove to be the exception to that rule.

The East Carolina product has logged over 2,000 snaps in the slot for the Broncos over the past three seasons, per Pro Football Focus. In 2025, he had two interceptions (including a pick-six), nine pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He also cleaned up some of the penalty issues that hampered him in 2024, when he made a career-high 61 solo tackles.

Cleveland's second-round pick in 2028 via the Rams could make sense for both sides. The Broncos would be extracting max value for an expendable asset, with Barron waiting in the wings, and the Browns could justify parting with a pick that’s likely to fall somewhere around the 60s that’s still two full NFL seasons away.

Entering his age-26 season, McMillian is about to enter his prime and is well worth a contract in the range of $11 million per year, which is what Marcus Jones signed with the Patriots in 2025. He would be an instant upgrade over Myles Harden and the rest of Cleveland's current slot contenders.

The Browns could certainly let things play out and attempt to find a better solution at nickel either in 2027 free agency or in the draft. But we still have a 2026 season to play, and the slot feels like the only real weakness on what should be another strong Browns defense, even without Garrett.

It’s possible that Sean Payton won’t let McMillian get away, but until Denver makes a longer-term commitment to one of its ascending young stars, everything is on the table.

Berry should be picking up the phone. Based on Denver’s surplus and Cleveland’s roster need, this one feels like a no-brainer.