3-round Browns 2025 NFL Mock Draft instantly fixes up-and-down offensive line
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns fanbase will likely spend another December looking forward to the promise of better things to come and pouring over 2025 NFL Mock Drafts. It doesn't take the sharpest football mind in the world to see the Browns need to make changes to compete in an incredibly tough division.
The Browns have an offensive line to remake and a defense that could use one or two more injections of young talent if they are to make the leap from good to great. With Deshaun Watson both catastrophically injured and playing terribly when he isn't injured, quarterback needs to be addressed as well.
The Browns, be it with Andrew Berry as the GM or a new face in the crowd, would do well to follow this plan of attack. Not only would this mock draft solve their big team needs, but there is also great value to be had in the three players they are picking here.
3-round Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Round 1: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Campbell and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. have been fighting for the No. 1 offensive lineman spot all season long. With Banks looking like the better athlete and Campbell starting to raise questions about possibly being better suited to guard at the next level, the LSU star could fall into Cleveland's lap.
As a guard or tackle, Campbell is a smooth pass protection operator with strong hands that can take even the fiercest pass rusher out of a play if he gets engaged. Campbell is a classic plug-and-play tackle that Cleveland should not hesitate to select if he falls in their lap in the first round.
Round 2: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has a serious injury that could impact his long-term availability, and Cleveland could use another linebacker, irrespective of what happens with him. While this draft class is thin at the top for linebackers, there are at least five or six prospects with a shot of being picked in the second round.
A three-year starter who hits like a truck and has shown enough mobility to be an effective coverage linebacker in the pros, Stutsman is going to be a 10-year player in this league. His true ceiling will be determined by how much he improves his run-stuffing and ability to disengage from blocks.
Round 3: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Dart might be the quarterback who lights a fire under Watson's rear end. He may need to sit out for 2025, as he comes from an Ole Miss offense that is so unlike the professional game it wouldn't look out of place next to Art Briles' Baylor teams, the inconsistent Dart has the tools needed to transcend that and become an effective pro player.
The arm talent is there, as is the playmaking out of the pocket and touch on deeper throws down the field. If the Browns can grit their teeth for one more year before throwing Dart into the fire, they could trip their way into a possible starting quarterback