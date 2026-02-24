Browns’ 2025 trade pickup may have already lost his spot

The Cleveland Browns' offensive line woes were just too much to overcome last season. Once again, it all stemmed from a lack of preparation and a Plan B for their injury-prone offensive tackles, and that's on general manager Andrew Berry.

Dawand Jones suffered his third season-ending injury in as many years as a pro. As for Jack Conklin, it had already become painfully evident that he couldn't be trusted to play a full season.

As a result, the Browns were forced to trade for two subpar tackles in Cam Robinson and KT Leveston. It's not much of a surprise to see that neither of the quarterbacks had much (if any) pass protection.

However, a lack of discipline up front may have been the biggest issue.

Penalty issues should cost KT Leveston a shot in 2026

As pointed out by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the Browns' two starting tackles ranked in the top five in penalties last season. Cam Robinson was tied for the second-most (13), and KT Leveston wasn't much better with 11.

Robinson is set to be a free agent and has no business coming back to this team. Leveston, on the other hand, is still signed through the 2027 season, and while he could've been an option to start in 2026, that lack of discipline makes him virtually unplayable right now.

Leveston isn't much more than a rotational piece at this point in his career. He wasn't all that bad for the running game, with his Pro Football Focus grade of 67.7 actually ranking 39th among 89 eligible tackles. However, he was dreadful in pass protection, logging the fourth-lowest grade in the league (43.3).

New offensive line coach George Warhop will have plenty of heavy lifting to do. The Browns used to have an elite offensive line under Bill Callahan, and that unit has aged and regressed since he left town a couple of years ago.

The Browns will have a plethora of options to address their offensive line needs in free agency, the NFL Draft, and even the trade market. They will likely use at least one of their two first-round picks on a tackle, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Berry go with two linemen in the first round.

Leveston had 16 games (seven starts) and played 65 percent of the snaps to prove to the Browns that he could be a part of this team's future. Now, barring a string of injuries, there's no reason to get him on the field.