Browns announce 6 practice squad signings after swiping Ravens’ rookie draft pick

The roster moves continue to trickle down, as the Browns have expanded their practice squad to 15 after the initial 53-man roster cutdown on Tuesday. Cleveland made two waiver claims yesterday and retained nine camp players on the practice squad, and today came the next phase of filling out the roster.

Cleveland announced six more practice squad signings on Thursday, bringing the total to 15 out of the potential 17 (including an International Pathway Program player).

Browns sign six more to practice squad

The following six players signed to the Browns' practice squad on Thursday. The three names that stand out on this list immediately are Malachi Corley, Cole Strange, and Bailey Zappe.

OT Logan Brown WR Malachi Corley G Garrett Dellinger G Cole Strange LB Edefuan Ulofoshio QB Bailey Zappe



Corley was a third-round pick by the Jets just last season, but he struggled to stay on the field amidst questions about his drive to play the game. Unfortunately, he didn't show the new coaching staff enough to stick around through a regime change, but he brings a unique skillset that had some comparing him to Deebo Samuel during the pre-draft process. Corley could become an option in the slot down the line at just 23 if Jamari Thrash and Isaiah Bond don't make the most of their opportunity.

Strange was a first-round pick by the Patriots back in 2022 and has made 29 starts over three seasons. He missed the end of 2023 and didn't debut in 2024 until Week 16 after a torn patellar tendon in 2023. Regardless, the Browns need options on an offensive line with four players entering their age 30 or older season, and Strange brings legit starting experience on the interior offensive line.

At quarterback, Zappe is back after his short stint with the team that led to him starting the Week 18 loss to the Ravens. There's value in bringing back an experienced quarterback who already is familiar with the organization to allow the rookie quarterbacks (specifically Shedeur Sanders) to focus on development rather than getting the defense ready for game days.

The other notable name on the list is Garrett Dellinger, who was a seventh-round pick by the Ravens in this year's draft out of LSU. Baltimore beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec reported that the Ravens wanted Dellinger back on the practice squad, but the rookie instead opted to take his chances with the Browns.

The practice squad is going to fluctuate as the year goes on, especially considering the Browns still have two spots open. Look for recently waived tight end Brenden Bates and undrafted rookie corner Dom Jones to get the final two spots once they clear waivers.

