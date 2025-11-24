Browns' answer to growing crisis might be easier than anyone expected

This Cleveland Browns team was never going to compete for a championship in 2025. The roster is simply too far away from being competitive. But the impact of rookies like Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin has helped lay the foundation of what could be a new era of Browns football.

Still, there are some glaring holes to address next offseason. With players like Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller set to hit free agency, the offensive line is becoming an obvious need. Cleveland is expected to have limited cap space, so general manager Andrew Berry will likely need to turn to the draft to fix his O-line (if he's still in charge).

Luckily, there are plenty of talented prospects throughout the upcoming class that the Browns could look to bring in.

2026 NFL Draft gives Browns options to fix offensive line crisis

Browns' fits on day one

This draft class isn't stacked with elite offensive line prospects, but there are a couple of options if Cleveland chooses to use one of its two first-round picks on the unit. The best fit may be Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano. He's dropped down the rankings a bit since the start of the season, but he still possesses the traits of a starting lineman in the NFL.

If the Browns would rather take a guard, Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane would be the best option. The pick might be a bit of a reach in the middle of the first round, but he would slot into the starting lineup immediately.

Browns' fits on day two

If the Browns choose to ignore the offensive line in the first round, they'll need to address the unit on day two. Caleb Lomu, another Utah offensive tackle, will be a name to watch. He's only a redshirt sophomore, but if he elects to enter the draft, his abilities in pass protection make him an intriguing prospect.

In the third round, Duke's Prian Parker II deserves a shout. He currently plays tackle, but he's expected to move to the inside at the next level.

Browns' fits on day three

Names to monitor in the later rounds of the draft include Iowa center Logan Jones and Ohio State guard Ethan Onianwa. While both players would likely just serve as depth pieces initially, they would still be useful picks for the Browns.

Wherever they choose to do it, the Browns must add talent to their offensive line through the draft. If they don't, their quarterback (whoever that may be) will be set up to fail.

More Browns news and analysis