Browns are one gutsy trade away from shaking up the AFC North

Game day is finally here, but there aren't many around the league who have high hopes for the 2025 Browns. The defense should be anywhere from just above average to elite, and the running game is looking up after Quinshon Judkins was finally signed and could make his debut in Week 2. However, there are undoubtedly question marks remaining on the offense, even if Joe Flacco holds the starting job longer than expected.

Perhaps the biggest question mark in Cleveland is its receiving depth behind Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku. The Browns know what they are getting out of those two, but they are banking on contributions from young guys like Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Isaiah Bond, and Harold Fannin Jr., who have never done it before.

One move that could shake up the outlook of the AFC North would be a trade for Saints receiver Chris Olave, who could be moved if the team struggles and enters full rebuild mode.

Browns should explore Chris Olave trade to shake up AFC North

The former Buckeye had a tremendous start to his NFL career, but injuries have been the story lately. PFF loves Olave, as he has posted an 82.45 career grade over three NFL seasons. His 2024 season showed the largest sample size, where he played in 16 games and 814 total snaps while putting up 2.07 yards per route run (18th among those with 20 percent of 197 targets)

Olave was able to suit up in just eight games last year after suffering a concussion in Week 6, returning for two games, but suffering another, more severe concussion that ended his season. In terms of an on-field fit, Olave has seen a slightly larger share of snaps from out wide than the slot, but he has played enough in the slot for the Browns to be able to make it work. A room led by Olave, Jeudy, and Tillman wouldn't have a true primary slot, but they would have enough talent to figure it out regardless.

In an ideal world, the Browns will get enough out of guys like Bond, Tillman, and Thrash, and won't feel the need to add an external receiver. However, Olave is the current most logical trade target over someone like Tyreek Hill because of his better fit for the long-term timeline. He isn't rumored to be available now, but the Browns should be interested if the Saints move in that direction.

More Browns news and analysis