Browns beat reporter makes interesting prediction about Diontae Johnson

The Cleveland Browns didn't do much to address the receiver room this offseason, despite trading Amari Cooper midseason last year and not retaining Elijah Moore in free agency. In 2025, this is a unit that will be banking on the development of young wideouts Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash, or a redemption tour for free agent addition Diontae Johnson.

Jerry Jeudy and Tillman seemed locked into spots in most formations, but there's uncertainty surrounding who will be the third receiver in 11 personnel sets. In an article previewing Browns' position battles before training camp, Zac Jackson of The Athletic called Johnson the clear favorite to win the starting slot role.

Browns beat reporter calls Diontae Johnson clear favorite to win starting slot role

For his career, Johnson has taken 13.9 percent of his snaps in the slot compared to 86.1 percent outside. Despite his prototypical slot size at five-foot-ten, 183 pounds, Johnson has thrived more as an outside, downfield route runner than a slot option.

"Diontae Johnson signed a one-year deal with Cleveland after the draft, and given his experience and production, Johnson is the clear favorite to win the slot receiver job. But he’s been on five teams in the last 15 months and got no guaranteed money in his deal, so his role can only be penciled in for now. Ideally, the Browns would use Johnson as an underneath option to complement Jeudy’s explosiveness and move both receivers around the formation." Zac Jackson of The Athletic

Although Johnson has never had a season with more than 25 percent of snaps in the slot, it wouldn't be the first time the Browns moved someone who has more experience on the outside to the slot because of their frame. Just recently, Moore is this exact same player build who thrived more on the outside, yet ended up seeing more snaps in the slot by his last year in Cleveland because of his size.

The Browns will increase their 12 personnel usage, which lessens the need for a true slot option. Additionally, Jeudy can seamlessly move around the formation, so Johnson could end up as the third receiver but not necessarily the slot. Second-year receiver Jamari Thrash seems most fit to play the slot, but Jackson doesn't think he's a lock to make the 53-man roster.

If Johnson can replicate the production the Browns got from Moore and operate as a WR3 and fringe WR2, this low-risk signing will have paid off. A stable redemption season for the veteran wideout would go a long way towards a competent offense in 2025.

