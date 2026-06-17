Browns' biggest remaining offseason task should've been done the moment Myles Garrett left

For the better part of a decade, Myles Garrett's name has been synonymous with the Cleveland Browns' defense. The unit relied on his physical dominance to establish an identity.

While Garrett ruled the trenches, the secondary was covered by superstar cornerback Denzel Ward. Together, the two defenders helped form a defense that kept the team competitive even with abysmal play on the other side of the ball.

With Garrett headed to Los Angeles, questions have been raised about Ward's future with the team. He's still an elite cornerback, and the Browns could likely fetch a strong price for him if they were open to a trade.

While Ward is a fan-favorite and one of the defining players of the last decade of Cleveland football, there's no reason for general manager Andrew Berry to hesitate. This trade needs to happen before the veteran defender loses value.

The clock is ticking on Browns' Denzel Ward trade opportunity

In a recent article, Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski laid out every NFL team's to-do list for the remainder of the offseason. His tasks for the Browns were to name Shedeur Sanders the starting quarterback, establish the interior of the offensive line, and trade either Ward or Grant Delpit.

"If the Browns are truly all-in to reset the organizational timeline and build a war chest for the 2027 draft, they can also move either Ward or Delpit for a significant return and create a strong foundation for the future," Sobleski wrote.

While Delpit is also a strong trade candidate and could command a decent return in a trade, Ward is likely the better option. He's 29 years old and at the end of his prime. If the Browns wait much longer, they could see the cornerback's trade value drop dramatically.

Teams have been willing to give up significant capital for veteran cornerbacks recently. Jalen Ramsey was traded in a package that sent Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Miami Dolphins, and Sauce Gardner earned the New York Jets two first-round picks. Gardner is significantly younger than Ward, so the Browns' cornerback's value should be closer to that of Ramsey.

Still, Cleveland could receive a talented young player or an early draft pick in exchange for Ward. He may still be a strong contributor in 2026, but his value will only decrease.

If the Browns are looking to rebuild their defense with young talent, shopping Ward is a no-brainer.