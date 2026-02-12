Browns build a new identity in this bold 7-round mock draft

Todd Monken is officially in charge in Berea. After the 5-12 disaster last season, the February 3 introduction felt like a reset button for a franchise that desperately needed one.

Hired in large part due to his offensive background and flexibility, Monken has a tall task in front of him. His offense could potentially have five new starters on the offensive line. He will also need to develop a quarterback worth starting in the National Football League, along with helping GM Andrew Berry find targets that can get open and catch the ball.



The roster is at a total crossroads. With Joel Bitonio likely heading for retirement and both tackle positions being revolving doors this past season, this will be a total renovation. Andrew Berry is sitting on a massive war chest of 10 picks, including two first-rounders at Nos. 6 and 24.

That extra pick from last year's trade with Jacksonville is the key. Whether you believe Shedeur Sanders is the long-term solution at quarterback, or just a placeholder for Monken and company, he won't survive 2026 if the front office doesn't use this draft to rebuild the trenches from scratch.

Cleveland has a massive opportunity here. Ten picks. Two first-rounders. We aren't just looking for "best player available" in this mock. We are looking for the guys who fit the Monken mandate of violence and verticality. Here is how the board should look for the Browns this April.

Browns fix the trenches first in this aggressive 7-round mock

Round 1, Pick 6: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

If the goal is to stop the revolving door at tackle, you don’t find a more stable hinge than Francis Mauigoa. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at around 335 pounds, Mauigoa is a massive, violent blocker who fits the "nasty" temperament this line lacked last season. He isn't just a space-eater; he’s an elite athlete for his size, possessing the recovery speed to handle NFL-caliber speed rushers and the raw power to erase linebackers at the second level.

Mauigoa was a pillar for a Miami offense that dominated the line of scrimmage in 2025, winning the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC's best blocker. He’s a plug-and-play right tackle who has proven that he can handle elite talent on the biggest stage during the Hurricanes' recent playoff run.

For Todd Monken, this pick is about pure security. By locking down the right side with a player of Mauigoa’s pedigree, the Browns finally give their offense a foundational piece to lean on for the next decade.

Round 1, Pick 24 (via JAX): Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

If Francis Mauigoa was about fixing the "revolving door" at tackle, selecting Olaivavega Ioane is about fortifying the interior for the next decade.

At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, the man they call "Vega" is a certified enforcer. He isn't just a big body; he’s an AP All-American who didn't allow a single sack across over 600 snaps in 2025. For an offense that saw its quarterbacks hit at an alarming rate last season, Ioane is the ultimate insurance policy.

What makes Ioane a perfect fit for Todd Monken is his freakish mobility for a man of his stature. Penn State frequently used him in motion and on pull blocks, tasks that require a level of athleticism most guards simply don't possess. With Bitonio’s future uncertain, Ioane provides a plug-and-play solution at left guard. He brings a violent finishing style to the run game that should immediately open lanes for Quinshon Judkins and the rest of the backfield.

By pairing him with Mauigoa, the Browns have solidified two positions on the offensive line for the next decade.

Round 2, Pick 39: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

With a couple positions on the offensive line stabilized, the focus shifts to finding a playmaker who can thrive in Monken’s typical vertical passing attack. Zachariah Branch is exactly that. After transferring from USC for the 2025 season, Branch dominated the SEC, setting a Georgia single-season record with 81 receptions. Though undersized at around 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Branch is a human joystick who can turn a simple screen pass into a long touchdown in the blink of an eye.

Branch brings a dynamic threat that has been missing in Cleveland consistently for years. He led the Bulldogs with 811 yards and six touchdowns last season, but his value goes beyond the stat sheet. His presence on the field forces safeties to respect the deep ball, which in turn opens up the middle for the rest of the receiving corps and creates more room for Judkins to operate.

Round 3, Pick 70: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

With the 70th pick, Cleveland finally grabs someone on the defensive side of the ball.

While some fans might want a bigger body on the outside, Malik Muhammad is the pick here for one reason: He’s a mirror. He isn't the biggest corner on the board, but he’s easily one of the most technically sound. At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Muhammad doesn't rely on shoving guys at the line. He uses elite footwork and "oily" hips to just stay attached. It’s frustrating for quarterbacks because he simply doesn't give them a window.

Muhammad spent his 2025 season in the SEC proving he could survive on an island. He’s a "film junkie" type who anticipates routes rather than just reacting to them. You see it in the way he jumps breaks. He isn't guessing, he’s just a step ahead. Adding him to the secondary gives the Browns a high-ceiling defender who can eventually start opposite Denzel Ward or Tyson Campbell. It allows the defense to stay aggressive and play the kind of man-heavy coverage that has become a staple in Cleveland.

Round 4, Pick 102: Dani Dennis-Sutton, DE, Penn State

Sometimes the best value in the draft comes from a program having a disastrous season. That is exactly what happened with Penn State in 2025. Dani Dennis-Sutton ended up being the "adult in the room" for the Nittany Lions after James Franklin was fired, even refusing to opt out of their bowl game. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he has the heavy hands that scouts love and a motor that simply doesn't quit. He isn't just a pass rusher. He’s a four-down player who tied a school record with three blocked punts last season.

Dennis-Sutton is a massive win for the locker room and the defensive rotation. He finished 2025 with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss despite a disappointing season for the Nittany Lions. He’s a power first rusher who excels at setting the edge and stopping the run, which is a major need for a Browns defense that has been pushed around at times.

By grabbing him at 102, Cleveland gets a starting-caliber end on a rookie deal who can step in immediately on special teams while pushing the guys ahead of him on the depth chart.

Round 4, Pick 113: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

With the 113th pick, the Browns head down to the swamp for more protection.

Austin Barber is a massive 6-foot-6, 314-pound tackle who had 38 starts in his career at Florida. He isn't the most polished pass protector yet, as he struggled against some of the SEC's top-tier speed rushers in 2025, but he’s very technical and has the frame to add the foundational strength needed as a left tackle. He plays with a violent yet athletic style that fits exactly what George Warhop wants in a depth piece who can eventually push for a starting role on the interior or as a swing tackle.

Round 5, Pick 138: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Todd Monken goes back to a familiar face by grabbing Oscar Delp. With David Njoku set to find a new home, finding a reliable back-up to Harold Fannin Jr will be a priority.

While he wasn't the focal point of the Georgia passing game at any point in his career, Delp is a reliable, pro-ready tight end who spent his freshman year with Monken. He finished his senior year with 20 catches and a reputation as a gritty blocker in the run game. He isn't going to blow anyone away with his vertical speed, but he has reliable hands and the frame to be a high-end second tight end, giving the Browns a versatile piece for those heavy 12-personnel looks.

Round 6, Pick 171: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

This is the ultimate upside gamble and one that Andrew Berry simply cannot resist.

Harold Perkins was once considered a top-10 lock before a torn ACL derailed his 2024 season and a quiet 2025 return saw his stock slide. Depending on his weight, he will be considered a "tweener" without a clear position.

Despite this, Perkins possesses some of the best closing speed in the class. Whether he’s a hybrid safety or a situational blitzer, Perkins is a heat-seeking missile. Whoever ends up at defensive coordinator will need to have a specific role for Perkins in order for him to reach his full potential.

Round 6, Pick 185: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

A nice compliment to Judkins, Seth McGowan is a physical, downhill runner who racked up 12 touchdowns for Kentucky last season despite splitting carries. McGowan doesn't have the elite top-end speed to pull away for 80-yard scores, but he’s a "north-south" guy who invites contact and rarely falls backward.

He's a good receiver for his size, having 42 catches, 403 yards and 3 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Round 7, Pick 210: Isaiah Nwokobia, S, SMU

Cleveland wraps up the draft with a high-IQ playmaker in the secondary. Isaiah Nwokobia is coming off nice seasons in 2024 and 2025 where he earned All-ACC honors as a ball-hawking safety.

He has a nose for the football, as evidenced by his multiple interceptions and a 100-tackle season at SMU. He plays much more physically than his 190-pound frame suggests. While he might lack the elite "track speed" that some scouts look for in the seventh round, he’s a productive, smart defender who can immediately contribute on special teams.

Can Andrew Berry knock out back to back drafts?

This 10-pick haul represents a massive shift in Berea. For years, the Browns tried to patch and play an aging offensive line, but as we saw during the 5-12 slide last season, that philosophy needs to change. By using both first-rounders on Francis Mauigoa and Vega Ioane, Berry is finally plugging two holes for the next decade. If the Todd Monken era is going to succeed, it has to start with a clean pocket and a run game that doesn't get stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

Adding Zachariah Branch gives this offense a vertical threat that has been missing for years, and snagging a technician like Malik Muhammad ensures the defense doesn't lose its man-to-man identity in the secondary. Even the late-round fliers on guys like Dani Dennis-Sutton and Harold Perkins feel like fits on the defensive side: high-motor, high-ceiling players who can contribute on special teams immediately while pushing the veterans ahead of them.

Ten rookies will not turn a five-win team into a Super Bowl contender by September. There will be growing pains, especially as Monken installs his scheme and brand of football. But for the first time in a long time, the Browns would have a clear identity. They would be getting younger, more violent in the trenches, and faster on the perimeter. That might not be a finished product yet, but it would be a great next step towards building a consistent winner.