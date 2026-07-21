Browns' camp underdog could become another team's waiver-wire gem

The Cleveland Browns' offensive line underwent a to-the-studs demolition project with Andrew Berry manning the jackhammer this offseason. Berry utilized all avenues available to him, including free agency and the draft, to revamp the room. It was a welcome development after the fine folks at Pro Football Focus ranked the unit 31st in a league of 32 teams.

Gone are franchise legends Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, as well as the oft-injured Jack Conklin. Even Ethan Pocic, who had his season cut short by an untimely Achilles injury, found a new home in a rival locale — Baltimore. The familiar faces from the Browns' 2025 outfit are part-time starters Teven Jenkins and KT Leveston, as well as reserves Zak Zinter, Dawand Jones, Kendrick Green, Luke Wypler, Kingsley Eguakun, Jack Conley, and Tyre Phillips.

The unfortunate numbers game that is each NFL franchise's cutdown process toward the initial roster means several of these players won't be around when the season kicks off. A quick gander at the roster forecasts that Leveston may wind up being one of the odd men out, even if he won't have a hard time landing his next gig.

KT Leveston might be squeezed off the Browns' initial roster amid Cleveland's O-line overhaul

As far as starters go, the Browns will almost certainly feature Spencer Fano, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, and Tytus Howard as the starting five from left to right. Rookies Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford are near locks to make the team as third- and fifth-round picks, respectively, which brings us to seven.

Dawand Jones is also very likely to stick after his contractual haircut from earlier this offseason came with a fully-guaranteed salary in 2026. That brings the total to eight. Typically, NFL teams carry between nine and 10 offensive linemen going into a given year; Berry's average since taking charge of the Browns has been 9.67.

That leaves Leveston and Zinter as the frontrunners for the final spot or two, with another seven guys competing to unseat them. What's particularly troublesome for Leveston is that he's been primarily an offensive tackle in his time. With Fano, Howard, Barber, and Jones all being listed as tackles as well, the logjam could force him out even if he is hardly the weakest link on the line.

In 2025, Leveston was far from perfect, as was the rest of the Browns' offensive line. Still, his 67.7 pass block grade (courtesy of PFF) ranked 39th out of 89 qualified tackles. In a pass-happy league, that skillset endures.

The disconnect between his pressures surrendered (33), sacks allowed (6), and penalties (10) and his relatively impressive pass block grade is worth noting. It seems to indicate he wasn't getting much help from the Browns' signal-callers last year either. Looking at you, Shedeur.

After arriving as a midnight-hour trade acquisition in 2025, Leveston's stay in Cleveland very well may have been for just one season. Don't be surprised if he finds work fast, though. The league is starved for competent offensive line play — and for KT Leveston, that's a great thing.