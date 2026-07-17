The Ravens' signing of Ethan Pocic should have Browns fans asking questions

Another former longtime Cleveland Browns starter has found a new NFL home, but this one stings a bit worse than the others.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ethan Pocic is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens with an eye on competing for their starting center job in training camp. The news came as a bit of a shock on Friday afternoon, as Pocic is barely seven months removed from tearing his Achilles as a member of the Browns back in December.

Schefter reported earlier this week that Pocic had made a quick recovery from the injury and was expected to be a “full go” for training camp. He’ll stay in the AFC North — this time as a member of the Browns’ biggest rival.

“Pocic is said to be healthy, and he will have a chance to replace former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Raiders,” Schefter reported.

It’s a development that should leave Browns fans with more questions than answers.

While Cleveland moved on from Pocic this offseason, landing Packers veteran Elgton Jenkins in free agency before adding Alabama’s Parker Brailsford in the fifth round of the 2026 draft, head coach Todd Monken hasn’t yet announced his starting center ahead of training camp.

In fact, two of the Browns’ other big free agent departures this offseason — tight end David Njoku and right guard Wyatt Teller — left behind similar voids in the starting lineup that are yet to be filled. The training camp battles at No. 2 tight end and right guard were both left open-ended by Monken after last month’s mandatory minicamp.

The Browns' handling of Ethan Pocic’s injury timeline is a major head-scratcher

Cleveland’s decision to allow Pocic’s contract to void back in March made sense, as his status for the 2026 season was very much up in the air. There was always a chance the team could bring the veteran back at some point, given his familiarity working with both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

It appears Pocic was a lot further along in his recovery than expected, though, and his decision to quickly sign with the Ravens this week following Schefter’s initial report feels like a significant blow to the Browns.

The Ravens have been in no-man’s land at center following the departure of Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. Their projected starter entering camp was Danny Pinter, a former fifth-round pick of the Colts who has started just 10 total games (and seven at center) over his five years in the league. His main competition was a former seventh-round pick of the Falcons in Jovaughn Gwyn, and a 2025 undrafted free agent signing in Corey Bullock.

If Pocic, who turns 31 in August, is truly healthy and ready to compete, he should win the Ravens’ starting center job going away. How his body reacts to the grind of training camp remains to be seen, but one of the Ravens’ most obvious weaknesses just improved on paper, at the Browns’ expense.

The Browns could have easily justified bringing Pocic back on a one-year bridge deal. He would have completed their current offensive line puzzle, slotting back in at center with Jenkins taking over Teller’s former spot at right guard. Cleveland could have groomed Brailsford behind the scenes in a reserve role, while keeping Teven Jenkins, who re-signed with the team this offseason on his own one-year contract, fresh as the top reserve at guard.

That ship has now sailed based on Schefter’s reporting, and if Pocic does indeed prove to be healthy, Browns fans will deserve some answers from GM Andrew Berry and company next month.