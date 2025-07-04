Browns can finally dump draft disappointment if he doesn’t have strong camp

The Browns didn't make any drastic changes to the receiving room this offseason after losing Elijah Moore. They have kept exactly six receivers on the roster every year since Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry took over, and it seems like Jamari Thrash, David Bell, and Michael Woods II could be fighting for the final two spots behind Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Diontae Johnson, and DeAndre Carter.

Thrash would seem to have a leg up, as he's coming off a redshirt year in his rookie season, while Bell and Woods both spent time on the practice squad last year. The last spot could very well come down to Bell and Woods, two former draft picks who haven't panned out quite as expected. For the former third-round pick Bell, it seems like this could be his final shot to make an impact in Cleveland.

Browns could move on from David Bell pending strong camp

Following the failed Anthony Schwartz pick in the third round the year prior, the Browns completely pivoted to a different profile with Bell in 2022. Schwartz was the uber-athletic, high-upside option who had plenty of football tools that needed refining. Bell, on the other hand, didn't have many redeeming physical qualities, but his production and feel at the collegiate level were among the best in the class.

Bell was given plenty of opportunities during his first two years, but only managed to record 381 receiving yards in that time on 467 pass snaps. His usage last year tells you all you need to know, as he finished with three receptions and only played five pass snaps all year in Week 2 against Jacksonville.

The best thing Bell has going for him is his experience in the slot. Many assume Jeudy, Tillman, and Johnson will be the main three receivers, but none of those guys have extended experience playing the slot. Cleveland will be using a lot of 12 personnel sets this year, but Bell and Thrash could have an edge over Woods because of their ability to bring a different skill set to the room.

With a rookie quarterback looming already, the Browns' offense around the quarterback needs to be in a good spot to give Dillon Gabriel and/or Shedeur Sanders the best chance of success. Cleveland will be counting on progress from young players to solidify the top-end of the room and the depth.

More Browns news and analysis