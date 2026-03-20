Browns can only hope AFC North rival doesn’t follow this mock draft script

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a clear goal: To fix the offensive line. So far, every move GM Andrew Berry has made has been a step in that direction, but the NFL Draft might be the icing on the cake.

While some argue that the Browns might use the No. 6 pick to select Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, most experts agree that they will use it to land an offensive tackle. They still need a blindside protector, so that makes perfect sense.

Notably, that's also true of CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. In his latest mock draft, he has the Browns taking Utah star OT Spencer Fano at No. 6. He'd be the second tackle taken in the top 10 after Francis Mauigoa goes to Arizona at No. 3.

However, it's not all good news for the Browns.

Somewhat surprisingly, Podell expects Oregon's Dillon Thieneman to make his way to the Steelers at No. 21. The Oregon product is a budding star, and he could be a huge problem for years to come if he drops into Pittsburgh's range.

Steelers landing Dillon Thieneman would be a nightmare for Browns

Thieneman is one of the most talented players in this entire class. Positional value will hurt his draft stock, but he has the physical tools to be worth a higher pick. Once it's all said and done, he might go down as one of the biggest steals of 2026.

For years, the Steelers have set the tone in the AFC North with their defense. That hasn't been the case in the past couple of years, but this would be a massive step toward returning to that dominance. Also, with eight-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey there to mentor him, he might make a massive impact from Day 1.

We've already seen what a game-wrecking safety like Nick Emmanwori can do for a defense. His ability to step out to the box, dominate at the line of scrimmage, and shut down the running game is only matched by his pass-coverage skills. That type of versatility allows defensive coordinators to get creative, disguise coverages, and have a potential answer to almost any problem.

Of course, the Browns could simply take a defensive star themselves to keep up with their divisional rivals. Unfortunately, there's a greater need at both offensive tackle and wide receiver, and while going with the best player available is almost always a valid approach, the Browns are more than set at safety.

The AFC North is the most physically demanding division in all of pro football. With three new head coaches and one potentially on the hot seat in 2026, the divisional pennant might be up for grabs more than it's ever been.

All teams will get new pieces, obviously, and there's simply no way to control what the opposition does. That said, this particular scenario might be a game-wrecking move for a team that has historically hung its hat on its ability to get stops.

That leaves the Browns with the never-ending draft-day dilemma: Should they swing for the fences with the player who's clearly the most talented, or should they focus on addressing their positional needs? No team should build its roster solely thinking of its divisional rivals, but this time, there just might be too much at stake.