Browns can't help but be jealous of Steelers' under-the-radar signing

For the most part, the Cleveland Browns have had a strong offseason. One could even make a case for them having the strongest offseason in the AFC North division, especially when compared to the quarterback-needy Pittsburgh Steelers.

But unlike their hated AFC North rivals, the Browns are a bit thin in the secondary. Steelers GM Omar Khan made sure that wasn't an issue in Pittsburgh, and he may have one-upped the Browns at a position of need.

The Steelers will likely lose Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Dugger, and Chuck Clark in free agency. They already lost Miles Killebrew to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so signing Darnell Savage made perfect sense.

However, their Jaquan Brisker signing may have hurt Cleveland the most. Pittsburgh gave the former Chicago Bears safety a one-year, $5.5 million deal, and given the Browns' need for defensive back depth, this was a move GM Andrew Berry should have been in on.

Why Jaquan Brisker was the perfect fit the Browns missed

The Browns are in good shape at strong safety with Grant Delpit. However, starter Ronnie Hickman could still get poached in free agency after the Browns placed a $3.8 million restricted free agent tender on him. The Browns added depth by signing veteran Daniel Thomas, but he's mostly a special teams player, and Christopher Edmonds and Donovan McMillon don't offer much security down the depth chart.

Brisker spent most of last season in the shadow of veteran safety Kevin Byard III, who was among the NFL's most feared ball-hawks with seven interceptions. Even so, he was quietly but steadily quite efficient for Dennis Allen's defense.

While not the most proficient player against the pass, Brisker is disruptive in the box, serving almost like another linebacker against the run. He had 21 run stops and a 73.7 Pro Football Focus run defense grade in 436 run-defense snaps. He was shaky in coverage, though, allowing 31 catches, 9.7 yards per reception, and an opposing passer rating of 118.1.

The Browns can only hope that no team beats their right of first refusal tender on Ronnie Hickman, though, they would have the chance to match any offer for the 24-year-old. There's also a chance that they take Caleb Downs with the No. 6 pick in April's Draft which would obviously make this whole issue disappear.

That said, this team should be looking to add more depth to their thin secondary prior to the draft, and Brisker was the type of proven veteran on a reasonable deal they should've pursued. There's still plenty of time to address the roster, but hopefully, there will be at least another starting-caliber cornerback and safety in the building by the start of training camp.