Browns' free agency is already going much better than the Steelers'

The Cleveland Browns got down to business in free agency. With at least four starting spots to fill along the offensive line, GM Andrew Berry traded for Tytus Howard, signed Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, and re-signed Teven Jenkins.

The Browns also addressed their tight end depth with Jack Stoll and Blake Whiteheart, got a new returner in Tylan Wallace, added safety depth with Daniel Thomas, and bolstered the defense with A.J. Epenesa and Kalia Davis. While they still need to add another wide receiver or two, this has been a strong start to the offseason.

Given how tough the AFC North is and how much the Browns have struggled within the division, the only thing that makes these moves sweeter is watching the Pittsburgh Steelers essentially stand pat after yet another disappointing offseason.

The Steelers' lack of moves will come back to bite them (and Browns fans will love it)

Thus far, the Steelers have only made minor additions. Running back Rico Dowdle and safeties Darnell Savage and Jauan Brisker headline their list of offseason signings, with the Michael Pittman Jr. trade easily their biggest move so far.

However, we're talking about a team that doesn't even have a quarterback. Once again, Aaron Rodgers is keeping Pittsburgh in the dark throughout the most crucial period of the offseason, and he would leave them with a QB room consisting of Will Howard and Mason Rudolph if he retires. At this point, there's no known timetable for his decision, and guys like Kirk Cousins may no longer be available late in the offseason.

The Steelers lost two key contributors to their running game, letting guard Isaac Seumalo and running back Kenneth Gainwell leave in free agency. That spells trouble for a team that's struggled to protect the passer in recent seasons.

Not having Mike Tomlin in the division is certainly a relief. Even though he had the team stuck in mediocrity, he was always a great defensive coach and a tough matchup for the Browns twice a year. He left Pittsburgh with a 28-10-1 overall record vs. Cleveland.

Mike McCarthy arrived in Pittsburgh still riding the success of past glory. Super Bowl ring or not, he'll always go down as the guy who could only get one ring with prime Aaron Rodgers, and his recent stint with the Dallas Cowboys shouldn't bring much hope to Steeler Nation.

For years, the Steelers' front office has refused to face facts and recognize that their roster has grown older, more brittle, and more expensive. Instead of pulling the plug and going through a full-scale rebuild, they've chosen to stay in football purgatory forever. This time, however, they may not even have enough to hover around .500 and barely make the playoffs.

The AFC North feels more up for grabs than ever. The Steelers are clearly not the team to beat, the Baltimore Ravens and Browns have new head coaches, and the Cincinnati Bengals cannot be taken seriously until proven otherwise.

The Browns are going to great lengths to address their roster needs. And even though the quarterback situation is still a major question mark, it's nice to see the team get to work while everybody else in the division only makes marginal moves.