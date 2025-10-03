Browns defensive line must capitalize on a massive opportunity vs. Vikings

In Week 5, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Minnesota Vikings, and the story of the game will be about rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel making his starting debut. The fact that the game is taking place in London is a pretty big deal as well. However, there’s a chance that neither the location, or the rookie quarterback, will be a deciding factor in this game.

The reason that’s the case is that the Browns defensive line could completely control the game. Cleveland is already the best defense in the league, led by Myles Garrett and company on the defensive line, and the group will be taking on a Minnesota team that’s currently dealing with a lot of injuries along the offensive line.

Browns’ defensive line should take over in London against struggling Vikings offensive line

Minnesota is entering the game at 2-2, coming off a 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin. One of the Vikings’ biggest issues right now is that they aren’t healthy on the offensive line. Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw just returned to the lineup the last two games, but starting center Ryan Kelly, backup center Michael Jurgens, starting left guard Donovan Jackson, and starting right tackle Brian O'Neill have all missed practice this week, and could all be sidelined for Sunday’s game.

Starting offensive lines struggle against Garrett and the Browns defensive line; a group of reserves may have no chance. If that’s the case on Sunday, the defensive line might be able to carry Cleveland to a victory. There are a ton of questions about the Browns offense, especially with a rookie quarterback going up against a Brian Flores coached defense, but when a dominant defensive line gets going, it can completely determine the outcome of the game.

The Browns defense has showed up all season, but Sunday is an opportunity for the defensive line to really flex its muscles and lead the team to a victory.

