Browns’ dream draft target just got more attainable thanks to Maxx Crosby

The NFL’s version of March Madness officially arrived on Tuesday night, with news of the Baltimore Ravens inexplicably backing out of their trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

The Ravens reportedly got cold feet over a failed physical, as Crosby is still working his way back from meniscus surgery. That’s hardly news, as Crosby’s reaction to the Raiders’ decision to shut him down for the final two games of the 2025 regular season is what prompted trade talks in the first place.

Baltimore was supposed to send two first-round picks to the Raiders for Crosby, including No. 14 overall this year. The ripple effect of the Raiders' stunning reversal will definitely be felt on draft weekend.

The Cleveland Browns weren’t directly involved in this mess, but they could actually end up benefiting from it — beyond dunking on their bitter division rival.

The Browns’ dream first-round draft scenario just got an unexpected assist

By virtue of last year’s blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns hold two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, Nos. 6 and 24 overall. Cleveland’s dream scenario would be to leave Day 1 with top prospects at both offensive tackle and wide receiver.

The Browns entered the NFL’s legal tampering window with one known starter for their offensive line, but they may already have the makings of a new starting five.

After trading for Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard last week, the Browns agreed to terms with a pair of big-name free agents in Chargers left guard Zion Johnson and Packers center Elgton Jenkins. That new Big 3 will anchor the Browns’ new-look O-line, with returners Teven Jenkins and Dawand Jones currently penciled in as starters at right guard and left tackle, respectively.

There’s more work to be done, as the Browns still need to add a swing tackle, as well as more young talent behind their new group of veterans. Both Howard and Elgton Jenkins are on the wrong side of 30, and fans can bank on the team using some of its nine selections in the 2026 draft on offensive linemen, including taking a tackle at No. 6 overall.

That leaves wide receiver as the clear target at pick No. 24. The Browns have been linked to several prospects, with Jordyn Tyson, the brother of Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson, the obvious perfect match. The Arizona State star was one of the first prospects to meet with the Browns on an official top-30 visit.

The Ravens slotting back into their original draft spot at No. 14 overall could be good news for Cleveland. Baltimore lost a number of key starters during the first wave of free agency, and its pressing needs at interior offensive line, tight end, and safety could force its hand in the early rounds of the draft.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, would've been firmly in the mix for a wide receiver had it acquired Baltimore’s pick as planned. The Raiders’ current top-three of Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Jalen Nailor leaves plenty to be desired, and new head coach Klint Kubiak will be looking to build around incoming rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Tyson has a chance to be the best receiver of the 2026 draft class, but he suffered some major injuries in college, including torn knee ligaments and a fractured clavicle. Some draft experts believe those concerns could be enough to see him fall down the board on Day 1.

He’s likely not falling past the Browns if he gets to pick No. 24, though, and Cleveland will oddly have Crosby and the Ravens to thank if that exact scenario plays out.