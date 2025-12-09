Browns' dream QB of the future just put himself firmly out of their reach

The Cleveland Browns are in the early stages of a full-scale rebuild. The roster is likely years away from being competitive, even with Myles Garrett playing at a historically dominant level. Outside of a few positions, nearly every spot on the roster could stand to be replaced.

That includes quarterback. Shedeur Sanders has shown signs of promise in his limited opportunities, but it's far too early to call him a franchise quarterback. If the Browns elect to draft a new QB in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it would be hard to blame them.

Unfortunately, their ideal fit is slipping out of their reach. After his recent performance in the Big Ten Championship game, Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza could be set to become the first overall pick next offseason. Unless the Browns luck into the top spot or trade up, they'll have to find another option.

Browns' chance of drafting Fernando Mendoza is slipping away

Cleveland's loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday may have been disappointing, but it did help them out a bit in the draft order. If the draft started tomorrow, the Browns would currently hold the fourth pick.

Usually, that would put them well within the range of finding a franchise quarterback. But with Ty Simpson's late-season dip and Dante Moore's expected return to school, Mendoza is the only prospect who has established himself as a top-five pick. With the QB-needy Las Vegas Raiders projected to pick before them, the Browns may be out of luck.

Mendoza is a prototypical quarterback prospect with his strong arm, large frame, and sneaky athleticism. He processes defensive looks more quickly than most QBs his age, which should make his transition to the NFL smoother than most.

His talent was on full display against Ohio State in one of the most important games of his young career. The Hoosiers didn't light up the scoreboard, but Mendoza made a few eye-popping throws in the victory, including a game-winning back-shoulder ball that couldn't have been placed any better. The impressive outing was enough to lead some experts to confirm his spot as the class's top passer.

The Browns do have an extra first-round pick this year, thanks to their draft-day trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They could use that as ammunition to move up to get Mendoza, but their roster has too many holes to give up such a valuable pick. They may be better off giving Sanders a full season atop the depth chart, waiting until 2027 to make a decision on the future.