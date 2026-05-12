Browns fans are being reminded to pump the brakes on Taylen Green excitement

In true Cleveland Browns fashion, the franchise added another quarterback to the roster this offseason. While the team is already trying to get things figured out with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland decided to use a sixth-round pick on quarterback Taylen Green.

Green is just under 6-foot-6, weighs 227 pounds, runs a 4.36 40-yard dash, and has a huge arm. With that profile, there’s obviously a ton of excitement surrounding him, despite his status as a sixth-round pick. However, since Cleveland hasn’t committed to a quarterback yet, and since the team somehow ends up starting every quarterback on the roster every season, there’s a bubbling belief that Green could possibly emerge as the guy.

While anything is possible in the NFL, Browns fans may not want to get their hopes up for that happening anytime soon. Following Cleveland’s rookie minicamp, multiple reports have emerged that are making it clear that Green is a work in progress.

"I'm a sucker for physical traits, and he's GOT 'em," - @TonyGrossi on Browns rookie QB Taylen Green. https://t.co/DP63BsoK5V pic.twitter.com/lsfbFQPuQT — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 11, 2026

Browns QB Taylen Green flashes excitement and need for development in rookie minicamp

ESPN Cleveland reporter Tony Grossi said on Monday that Green undoubtedly has physical traits, but also argued that the rookie may not be a competitive quarterback for two to four years. Grossi said Green could have a trajectory similar to Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis, someone who needed years to hone his obvious talent.

Fellow Browns reporter Scott Petrak echoed that sentiment on Monday, saying you can see why the team took a shot on Green, but why he also fell to the sixth round. Petrak explained that the rookie quarterback has a lot to clean up in his fundamentals, which led to some inaccurate passes during the minicamp, but also emphasized that he throws the ball with a lot of velocity and power, and quickly covers ground when he takes off to run.

This assessment has been pretty clear for anyone who watched Green in college, instead of just falling in love with him at the Scouting Combine. Head coach Todd Monken has even been honest about the fact that Green will have limited reps now that the rookies are joining the veterans in practice. So while Taylen Green has some exciting tools for a quarterback, the current belief is that he has a long way to go.