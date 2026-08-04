Browns fans can exhale after latest KC Concepcion injury update

The Cleveland Browns’ training camp is off to an exciting start, and the team’s two highly drafted rookie receivers are a big reason why. First-round pick KC Concepcion and second-round selection Denzel Boston have already emerged as daily playmakers, getting fans excited about what they will contribute during the season.

On Monday, though, Concepcion provided fans with a scare after he was shaken up near the end of practice. The wide receiver tried to make a contested catch on a quick slant, and fell to the ground on his right shoulder. Concepcion grabbed his shoulder while still on the ground, before slowly getting up and walking off the field.

The sequence left everyone holding their breath, but fortunately, the rookie receiver is expected to be fine.

#Browns WR KC Concepcion seemed to have some shoulder discomfort after this play during today's training camp practice.



He's expected to be fine. pic.twitter.com/8zCHq7NZ12 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2026

KC Concepcion expected to be fine after shoulder injury scare in Browns practice

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Concepcion did not suffer anything serious. The receiver’s actions following practice further support that report, as he remained on the field congregating, instead of immediately going in for treatment.

Of course, Tuesday will tell more of the story, when it’s time for the Browns to practice. While it’s already clear that the injury wasn’t anything serious, fans will be paying special attention to see if Concepcion‘s availability at practice is impacted at all.

Hopefully the answer is no. A week into training camp, Concepcion and fellow rookie receiver Denzel Boston, have been everything the Browns drafted them to be. The rookie wideouts have emerged as consistent playmakers who have the ability to significantly improve Cleveland‘s offense. It’d be a nightmare if one of them isn’t able to make it to the regular season healthy.

Of course, the Browns can’t wrap the two playmakers in bubble wrap until the start of the season. These are still two rookies who need the valuable training camp and preseason reps. All Cleveland can do is hope for the best with the two young wideouts, because their future is bright.