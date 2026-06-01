It took 6 Browns practices for the Denzel Boston hype to completely explode

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft with two major needs: left tackle and wide receiver. That's why general manager Andrew Berry made sure the Browns came away with multiple options at both positions.

The Browns used their second of two first-round picks on wide receiver KC Concepcion out of Texas A&M. They then double-dipped into the WR pool by snatching Washington's Denzel Boston early in the second round.

However, Boston may not end up being Concepcion's future sidekick. He's reportedly looking like a superstar in the making, and he may be emerging as one of the Browns' go-to pass catchers after just a handful of OTA practices.

The Browns may have landed a true star in rookie WR Denzel Boston

It's always easy to overreact to 7-on-7 drills and highlight clips on social media, but you don't have to be a football savant to realize Denzel Boston is special. Even if fans and the media only caught a glimpse of what he's done throughout OTAs, it was quite telling.

Standing at nearly 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, Boston is an absolute bully in the open field. He doesn't need to leave defenders in the dust with his speed; his physicality, athleticism, and reliable hands do the trick.

It seems like Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders have turned to Boston every time they want to make a play this spring, and the rookie has delivered time and time again. From dominating Tyson Campbell with an outside move for a 50-plus yard touchdown grab to showing off his ridiculously wide catch radius, Boston has more than looked the part of an impact rookie receiver.

Of course, there will be growing pains. Rookies go through a learning curve, and expecting Boston to be a 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown guy right out of the gate might be wishful thinking. It may also not depend entirely on him.

But Boston looks like a true workhorse with the competitive drive of a player who chose to stay in Washington and learn behind other draft picks rather than transfer like most upper-tier college athletes in the transfer portal era. He also has a huge chip on his shoulder after slipping to the second round despite drawing first-round grades.

Everybody looks like a first-ballot Hall of Famer catching passes in shorts with no contact, so maybe the fans should take these rave reviews with a grain of salt. Then again, this goes well beyond the clips. Boston has the physical tools to be an absolute menace at the next level, and it looks like head coach Todd Monken will give him as much work as he can handle right out of the gate.