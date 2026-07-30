KC Concepcion is already giving Browns fans what they want to see

There’s a youth movement going on right now for the Cleveland Browns, as the team has a promising group of players in their first two years with the potential to turn the franchise around. One of the players in that group is 2026 first-round receiver KC Concepcion, and it didn’t take him long in training camp to start getting fans excited.

On Wednesday, during the Browns’ first training camp practice, Concepcion was responsible for the play of the day, hauling in a beautiful deep ball from second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Clips of the play generated plenty of buzz on social media, as everyone viewed the play as a sign of what’s to come.

Shedeur Sanders and KC Concepcion connect on huge play during Browns training camp

On the play, Concepcion ran a stutter-and-go, freezing the corner and getting open for the deep connection. The play immediately showed off the skill set that fans have been excited about since Cleveland drafted the receiver. Concepcion has speed, tremendous stop-and-start ability, and is a big play waiting to happen. That was all on display during the long grab.

The rookie is just picking up where he left off during the Browns' offseason program this spring. Concepcion has been making it clear since getting to Cleveland that he will be a part of the team’s offense from day one. That’s exciting, but even more encouraging is the fact that he’s not alone.

After drafting Concepcion, the Browns used their next selection on wide receiver Denzel Boston. Like Concepcion, Boston has made a ton of plays in practice since joining the team. While it’s still early in camp, it’s clear that both guys will be pass catchers who the team is relying on during the season.

Last season, the Browns had one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the entire league. That’s why Cleveland used a first- and second-round pick on wideouts — the room needed a huge boost. So far, it’s getting the boost it needed. With second-year receiver Isaiah Bond making a leap this offseason, and Jerry Jeudy hoping to bounce back, the Browns should have an improved group of pass catchers.