Browns fans can take a deep breath after Quinshon Judkins' latest injury update

Week 8 was a harsh return to reality for Browns fans after a fun 31-6 evisceration of the Dolphins at home the week before. Cleveland was blown out 32-13 to the Patriots, and standout rookies Carson Schwesinger and Quinshon Judkins both left the game with injuries.

Monday has brought some routine injury updates on the day after the game. Schwesinger was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week. The injury is minor, and he will be reevaluated after the bye, but it's typically a four to six-week recovery.

Judkins is considered day-to-day with a sprained AC joint, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Browns standout rookie RB Quinshon Judkins suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and is considered day-to-day. Cleveland has a bye next week. pic.twitter.com/w6SePWL4He — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2025

With a bye in Week 9, it seems likely that Judkins won't miss any games and will be ready to go in Week 10 against the Jets. In a day filled with negatives, this seems to be maybe the one positive, other than the historic performance from Myles Garrett. At least the Browns can probably expect to see one of their few positive offensive pieces on the field the next time they suit up.

The 36th-overall pick from 2025 would like to forget yesterday's game quickly, as he ended with just 19 yards on nine carries on top of the injury. It's tough to put too much fault on him, considering the difficulty in running against a defense that is selling out to stop the run and daring you to win in the air. Similar to the Steelers game, the Browns faced a strong defensive front with a capable offense that stopped the run early and put Cleveland in negative game scripts that made it difficult to stick with the run when there was no success.

Seeing how rough it's been for the Browns' offense through eight games, it isn't fun picturing what they would look like if Judkins has to miss time. This update can allow Browns fans to take a small sigh of relief and hope they can create more consistent running room going forward when they return from the bye week.

