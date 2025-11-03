Browns fans are expecting a trade-deadline move after odd post from recent draft pick

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves in a weird spot as the NFL nears the 2025 trade deadline. With trades for the season only being permitted up until 4 pm ET of November 4, the Browns haven’t been identified as a clear buyer or a seller. Considering the team’s 2-6 record, Cleveland clearly isn’t a contender this season, but the Browns haven’t been in a hurry to move talent, and they could also consider bringing in young players, as they eye the future.

While Tuesday will be the Browns' final opportunity to declare their status with a move, fans are expecting something to take place, thanks to some strange activity from one of the team’s current players. On Monday, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. tweeted and quickly deleted a post that simply said, “Trade…”

#Browns Michael Hall Jr. tweeted and then deleted this minutes later… pic.twitter.com/02fMTTTgGj — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 3, 2025

Mike Hall Jr. has Browns fans thinking with deleted trade post

The one word, and three dots, quickly got fans thinking in its short shelf life. Even though Hall deleted the post, the damage was already done. Fans questioned if this meant Hall had been traded, if the defensive tackle knows about a different move the Browns are planning, or if the second-year player was just simply trolling. Everything is on the table, and the truth will be revealed by the deadline.

One theory fans strung together is that Hall could be on his way to the Dallas Cowboys. Shortly before Hall’s tweet-and-delete, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones appeared on a radio show where he teased a completed Dallas trade. The owner wouldn’t give many details, other than that the deal would be official on Tuesday, and that the player will address a major need for Dallas. Considering the Cowboys' defensive struggles, and Hall’s post, fans wondered if the defensive tackle could be headed to Dallas.

For now, that’s just merely a theory by confused fans trying to make sense of an odd post. If Hall is on the move, it would end a really short stint with the Browns for the Ohio native. After attending Ohio State, the defensive tackle was selected by Cleveland in the second-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in eight games as a rookie, recording 14 tackles, three for a loss, and one sack. In 2025, Hall has played in just one game after recovering from a knee injury. Now, fans are anxious to know if that will be the only game he plays for Cleveland this season.