Browns fans won’t love latest QB report involving Deshaun Watson

It's been four years since the Cleveland Browns moved on from Baker Mayfield. Acquiring Deshaun Watson was supposed to take them to the next level, even if he was set to miss most of his first year with the team due to a lengthy NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Fast forward to today, and it's become painfully evident that he wasn't the answer to their prayers. If anything, he's held the team back even more, but that doesn't mean he won't get another chance to shine in Berea.

According to ESPN Cleveland, NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah claimed that Watson was the frontrunner for the Browns' starting job. Since they can't get rid of his contract, the Browns might as well try to get their money's worth in 2026.

Deshaun Watson might be ahead of Shedeur Sanders in the depth chart

From a football perspective, this might make some sense. According to Pro Football Focus, Shedeur Sanders had the second-lowest grade among 43 eligible quarterbacks last season (44.1). He took a sack 17.6 percent of the time he was pressured (21st), and had 15 turnover-worthy plays (23rd) despite only making eight appearances (seven starts).

That said, it's not like Watson has been any better for this team. When he's been healthy and eligible to play, Watson has completed just 61.2 percent of his passes for 177.1 passing yards per game. He has posted a QBR of 40.4, 43.7, and 21.0, respectively, and an average passer rating of 80.7.

There's no actual incentive or benefit to playing Watson. He hasn't been good for four years now, and even if he somehow turns back the clock and returns to his Houston Texans level, he's going to be a free agent after this season. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam bashed him at the end of last season, and he might not be thrilled with the idea of re-signing with the team after hearing so many Browns fans cheer when he suffered a season-ending injury.

Sanders might not be a perfect prospect by any means, and he's definitely got a ways to go. However, he's younger, is on a cheap contract, and might be the team's clearest path to contention right now. If he doesn't pan out, the Browns will have another high draft pick next season, so there's no downside in giving him a shot.

Watson has worn out his welcome in Northeast Ohio. That trade will go down as one of the worst in professional sports history, and with this team being more than just one quarterback away from contention, the Browns shouldn't even consider giving him another shot if Sanders is healthy.