Browns fans would go nuclear if ESPN’s Ty Simpson idea becomes reality

There’s nothing like peak NFL mock draft season, when no idea is a bad one — unless it’s made public on social media for fans to sink their teeth into.

In that sense, Bill Barnwell is the gift that keeps on giving.

The longtime NFL senior writer publishes an annual mock trade draft, as in, how all 32 first-round picks could be traded and why. It’s nothing but hypothetical, fun fodder for football fans as we all wait tirelessly for the draft to arrive on April 23.

As you might expect for the Cleveland Browns, who hold a pair of first-round selections this year, Barnwell’s trade ideas are sure to spark debate among the fanbase. His most interesting thought on the Browns, in fact, didn’t even involve their selections at No. 6 or No. 24.

If Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is still on the board when the Seattle Seahawks are on the clock at No. 32 overall, Barnwell believes the Browns could trade back into the first round to land him, leapfrogging the QB-needy New York Jets (who hold the 33rd pick) in the process.

The cost would be steep, though. He has the Browns giving up pick Nos. 39, 70 (third round) and 149 (fifth round) to jump seven spots for Simpson and the potential for a fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

“The Browns would pick up the phone, and this could be to land Simpson (or the quarterback of their choice)," Barnwell wrote. "The Jets and Cardinals pick at Nos. 33 and 34, respectively, and could draft Simpson if he's still on the board at the start of Day 2. Taking Simpson at this point of the draft also wouldn't preclude the Browns from drafting a quarterback in 2027 if they're not in love with what they see from the former Alabama QB as a rookie.”

Bill Barnwell’s trade idea for Ty Simpson would send Browns fans into orbit

Barnwell clearly knows his audience. If he was looking to rile up Browns fans, writing about the team potentially burning draft capital on the one quarterback prospect they love to loathe definitely got the job done.

Browns fans aren’t interested in Simpson. They want their team focusing on bigger areas of need like wide receiver and offensive tackle, and if they stray from those position groups on Day 1, they'd settle a potential difference-maker like Caleb Downs or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

If it has to be Simpson, it would probably make more sense for the team to just bite the bullet and select him at No. 24. That’s not in the spirit of Barnwell’s article, though. He did mock a trade with the New England Patriots, swapping pick No. 24 for Nos. 31, 95 (third round), and 191 (sixth round). Browns fans would still hate it, but at least you’re still controlling the board while landing Simpson in tht scenario, instead of overpaying for a borderline Day 1 prospect.

Cash could be the biggest hindrance here. Pick Nos. 6 and 24 will cost the Browns $40 million and $18.9 million in guaranteed cash over the next four years, per Spotrac. The team will be able to manage the cap figures for 2026, but top rookies tend to receive over 50 percent of that cash up front in the form of a signing bonus. Running back Ashton Jeanty, last year’s No. 6 overall pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed rookie contract worth about $36 million; his 2025 cap hit was $6.5 million, but he received $23.5 million in real cash during his rookie year.

That’s a long way of saying that, if the Browns stand pat and make their selections at pick Nos. 6 and 24, cashflow could be a factor in moving up to 32, for what would be a third pick in the first round. The overall cash difference between picks Nos. 32 and 39, which Cleveland currently holds in the second round, is about $4.1 million. The Browns would be committing $63 million in new current and future cash to their first three draft picks alone in that scenario, and those numbers add up quickly with Deshaun Watson also being paid $46 million in cash this year, per Over the Cap.

Barnwell’s definitely on to one thing: There’s been buzz around the Browns being active with Day 1 trades. They’re more likely to trade down the board, however, to save some cash and immediate cap space while loading up on future capital.

The opposite approach? For a polarizing pick like Simpson on Day 1? It makes for a fun discussion (and maybe some nasty fan comments on social media), but fans should go easy on this one. It’s not a very realistic hypothetical based on the team’s current financial situation.