Browns get no QB in new 3-round mock draft after latest Aaron Rodgers news

Hypothetically speaking, the Browns could end up with Russell Wilson (or some other veteran free agent quarterback) by the end of this week. At the very least, they could end up with one of Wilson or another free agent by the draft.

It all really depends on when the ever-dramatic Aaron Rodgers decides to sign with a team this offseason. Right now, that team is looking more and more like the Pittsburgh Steelers, although you never know with him. Regardless, he's holding up some other quarterback signings, and has already caused the New York Giants to get desperate and lock in Jameis Winston long-term.

If Cleveland's only options are Wilson, Joe Flacco, or Carson Wentz, it feels like either Wilson or Wentz are the move. And, if they manage to lock either up by the draft, it dictates everything they do there. In this latest 3-round mock draft from NFL Spin Zone, that logic couldn't be closer to the truth.

Latest 3-round mock draft reflects Browns' strategy if they sign Wilson or Wentz

Round 1, Pick 2: DE Abdul Carter

At No. 2 overall, NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia projects the Browns will snag Carter. The explosive edge rusher would form a ridiculously formidable duo with Myles Garrett, and it's scary to think of Carter getting better under the tutelage of Carter for years to come.

Some Browns fans might wince when thinking of the team going more in on defense this offseason, especially when looking at so many of the scores from losses last season. But, adding Carter would mean Cleveland's going from a solid defense and front line to one of the best in the league. That's nothing to turn your nose up at, and it's something the front office needs to consider.

Round 2, Pick 33: RB Omarion Hampton

At 33rd overall, Scataglia slates the Browns as the winners in the Omarion Hampton sweepstakes. As one of the best runners in the draft, Hampton can either replace Nick Chubb in the backfield if he goes unsigned by Cleveland or can immediately step in as the RB1 behind Chubb or Jerome Ford - he could feasibly even compete for the RB1 job.

Hampton's highlights on YouTube from his time with the North Carolina Tar Heels should get any Cleveland fan excited. Assuming the Browns turn back time to a ground and pound style offense, Hampton is the guy you want leading that attack.

Round 3, Pick 67: CB Darien Porter

As Cleveland continues to hammer home the importance of building out a long lasting attack on defense, they take Porter with their first 3rd round pick in Scataglia's mock draft. Porter, an Iowa State product, is ranked as the 2nd most athletic CB in the draft by the NFL's combine and scouting metrics.

But, he gets a negative hit on the NFL's scouting report since he just began suiting up at CB in 2024. He was originally a WR, which should be encouraging regarding the viability of his hands on defense and in coverage. His athleticism is also certainly off the charts as his combine profile suggests, as he can quickly bounce off receivers in the coverage to finish tackles and has a real nose for the ball in the air.

If DC Jim Schwartz can continue to develop Porter at the position, he could shape up to be a great starter alongside Denzel Ward in the secondary deeper into the season.

Round 3, Pick 94: TE Terrence Ferguson

Finally, after nearly 3 full rounds of picks, Cleveland takes a player to help their offense at 94th overall. Ferguson is one of the better tight end prospects in this draft, and could be the perfect tight end to go for as a backup to David Njoku this season. Njoku, who dealt with his fair share of injuries in 2024, showed he needs some solid help from the TE room.

Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart were fine in relief of him, but Ferguson would add youth and strength to the position. Now if only we knew who would be throwing to Ferguson in Cleveland. Maybe his Oregon Ducks teammate Dillon Gabriel?

Kidding.

