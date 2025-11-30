Browns go full evaluation mode with offensive line usage in Week 13

With the struggles on the offensive side of the ball over the last two seasons, it's evident the Browns are going to use most of their resources to fix positions on that unit. Most notably, the only Week 1 starter under contract on the offensive line in 2026 is Dawand Jones, who has had a season-ending injury in each of the last three seasons.

The Browns are probably going to need to find multiple starters on the offensive line next year, so they are starting to get a look at what they have on the roster before the offseason. In Week 13's loss to the 49ers, the Browns rotated Wyatt Teller and Teven Jenkins at the right guard spot for the first time all year.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he rotated Wyatt Teller with Teven Jenkins at RG because he “wanted to see Teven in this game.”



Teller said in the postgame locker room that coaches told him earlier in the week there would be a rotation. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 30, 2025

Browns rotated Wyatt Teller, Teven Jenkins at RG in Week 13

For the game, Teller finished with 31 snaps to Jenkins' 34. Luke Wypler also saw some action with seven snaps when Ethan Pocic had a brief injury exit, while KT Leveston had 36 snaps when Jack Conklin entered concussion protocol.

Teller has started 92 of his 99 games with the Browns since joining the team in 2019 and is a four-time Pro Bowler with two All-Pro selections. However, he's among the Browns in the final year of their deal, and his future with the team is uncertain despite his clear desire to retire in Cleveland.

The Browns signed Jenkins to a one-year deal this offseason, and this was only the second time all year he saw at least 10 snaps in a game. In the last three years of his career before Cleveland, Jenkins started 36 games at a solid level for Chicago. He's only 27 years old, and it's a good idea to see what he's got before deciding whether to bring him back next season.

Joel Bitonio might be in the final games of his incredible career, so they aren't going to take him off the field even if they could look to keep both Jenkins and Teller to avoid needing new guards. These final five games will be a full-blown evaluation of players on the roster for the long term, which has basically been what 2025 has been from the beginning.

