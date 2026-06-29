Browns have one veteran who makes far more sense to trade than Grant Delpit

For months, trade speculation has surrounded Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit. The logic is sound. After nabbing Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the draft, Cleveland may have a hard time getting him, Delpit, and Ronnie Hickman on the field at the same time. The trade machine starts rumbling, and it's not exactly hard to find some landing spots for the standout safety.

When comparing Delpit to the recently traded Myles Garrett, however, there are a few things worth noting. Garrett will turn 31 in December of this season, while Delpit is still only 27. Moreover, trading the safety would net the Browns far less than the return they received for Garrett. The difference in value between an extra Day 3 pick in 2027 and another year of one of the Browns' top leaders is negligible at best.

There's another defender, however, who makes all the sense in the world to trade if the right offer came along. Maliek Collins is 31 years old, coming off a career year in 2025, and in the final year of his contract. He also skipped out on at least part of Cleveland's voluntary offseason program. If there was ever a perfect recipe for a trade candidate on a rebuilding team, this is it.

The Browns should trade Maliek Collins if they get a respectable offer

Now, the Browns already have plenty of ammunition for the 2027 NFL Draft, particularly on Day 2 and Day 3. If, however, they get a respectable offer for Collins, they'd be wise to pounce. The issue isn't with Collins himself; it's simply a matter of timelines.

Cleveland inked the veteran defensive tackle to a two-year, $20 million contract ahead of the 2025 season. He responded by cobbling together a career year, a development that wasn't lost on Browns ownership. Despite missing five games, he was still able to rack up 25 tackles (seven for loss), 6.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

His renaissance caught the eye of NFL analysts, so it's safe to assume other franchises took notice as well. At 31 years old, Collins is the team's second-oldest player behind fullback Michael Burton. As a team expected to be among the league's worst in 2026, it would behoove the Browns to extract as much value as possible from players with unlikely futures in Cleveland.

In recent months, a few defensive tackles have been traded for considerable returns. While the high-water mark belongs to the New York Giants, who received the 10th overall pick for Dexter Lawrence, that kind of return is not to be expected from dealing Maliek Collins. The Cowboys traded Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers for a third-round pick, which provides a much more reasonable framework for a potential move.

Odighizuwa is younger than Collins, but if the right contender comes calling, Berry may be able to extract the same kind of return.

Trading Maliek Collins would make Mason Graham's sophomore campaign more difficult, to be sure. If we're looking at silver linings, however, it would open the door for considerable playing time for Mike Hall Jr., a 2024 second-round pick who is running out of chances to prove himself worthy of that selection. The Browns also have intriguing second-year UDFA Adin Huntington and free agent pickup Kalia Davis rounding out the ranks.

The Browns don't need to trade anyone, really. While all the focus has been on Grant Delpit, it could be Maliek Collins who ultimately emerges as the more sensible trade candidate. If Cleveland is able to add to its war chest of 2027 draft picks, it'll all be worth it in the end.