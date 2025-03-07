Browns have perfect TE target after Evan Engram released by Jaguars

David Njoku is one of the best tight ends in the AFC, when healthy. The Cleveland Browns' athletic receiver and blocker can be a daunting tackling task for opposing defenses down the sideline, but he struggled with injuries throughout 2024 that might make Cleveland consider shoring up at TE this offseason.

The NFL draft offers some excellent options, like Harold Fannin Jr. and Colston Loveland, who the Browns could realistically target with their 33rd overall pick. However, they just cleared up a decent amount of cap space ahead of free agency, and that can help them land some seasoned help for Njoku next season.

With the recent news about Evan Engram's time with the Jacksonville Jaguars being up, Cleveland's newest target at TE couldn't be clearer.

Evan Engram makes perfect sense as Browns FA target

Engram, who was a part of a flurry of releases made by the Jaguars ahead of free agency, is a 30 year old veteran who is very likely out of his prime at this point in his career. He started out with the New York Giants back in 2017, going for a solid 722 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season. Since then, he's been up and down with his production.

Engram is still a solid receiving threat, though, so actually attaining him might be difficult considering Cleveland's cap space isn't that grand after restructuring Deshaun Watson's deal. They currently sit with just under $13 million, and Engram was earning $13.75 million per year on average from the Jaguars.

However, he could definitely count as Cleveland's "big splash" signing as there aren't many affordable receiving options on the market, and the team really needs to hone in on finding good players on offense to surround a potential rookie signal caller with in 2025.

With so many other teams in on trying to find a quarterback in free agency this offseason, it's hard to imagine a world where a player will voluntarily sign with the Browns given their current ranking as far as desirable locations go for veterans like Engram.

With Myles Garrett continuing to ask out in increasingly public ways, the teams' lack of any quarterback talent, and the looming threat of a full blown rebuild, a player like Engram is likely to want to sign somewhere a bit more stable. But, it's absolutely worth a shot to get Engram to the team as a perfect TE to slot alongside Njoku in 2025.

