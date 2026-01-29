Browns insider just quelled the panic over Myles Garrett’s viral Todd Monken reaction

Public consensus on the Cleveland Browns' decision to hire Todd Monken as their next head coach has been less than encouraging, to say the least. There doesn't appear to be much excitement around his arrival, though no one seems more dejected than the team's superstar pass rusher, Myles Garrett.

Garrett shared his thoughts on how Cleveland's search for its new leader ended with an Instagram post later the same night the news was announced. He needed no words to express ostensible disappointment over Monken getting the job, which is the last thing Browns fans needed to see.

Did the Browns go against their franchise centerpieces' wishes? Does Garrett have something against Monken? Will this have a ripple effect? These are the questions Browns supporters can't help but ask themselves, and fortunately, Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has answers.

Trusted Browns insider gives fans much-needed Myles Garrett reassurance

The downtrodden Browns faithful have come to expect the worst, so Garrett's social media activity has naturally sparked panic about his future with the club. Nevertheless, Cabot's recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan should all but alleviate any concerns of a potential breakup.

"I highly doubt [the Browns are] going to trade [Garrett]," Cabot said. "He has said numerous times he wants to be here. That Instagram post sends a message, but i don't think it's going to lead to a trade demand. If it did, the Browns would say no."

If Garrett doesn't want out of Cleveland, what statement is he trying to make? It felt like the dust was finally beginning to settle; everyone got their Monken jokes and frustration out. However, the future Hall of Famer chimed in at the 11th hour in alarming fashion, but why?

By the sound of it, the vexation has more to do with the drama surrounding Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz than anything. Garrett reportedly headlines the list of "several players" that have a "strong affinity" for their play-caller on that side of the ball. The disconnect between the locker room and the front office is troubling, though at least it's not specifically because of Monken.

It's no secret that Garrett has a powerful voice within the Browns organization. He's never been shy about making his feelings known. Yet, this is a less-than-ideal start to the Monken era in Cleveland.