Browns just made a telling move on an undrafted rookie fans shouldn’t ignore

The Cleveland Browns returned to the practice field for Day 2 of their rookie minicamp on Saturday, and they welcomed in a new defensive player that fans shouldn’t ignore.

Prior to the workout, the team announced the signing of undrafted rookie cornerback Michael Coats. He was later spotted on the field by reporters wearing No. 39.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Browns are guaranteeing $100,000 of Coats’ base salary, along with a $15,000 signing bonus. That may not seem like much on paper, but it's a sizable investment in a player who figures to compete for the Browns' wide-open nickel spot this summer.

Michael Coats could force a closer look in the Browns’ secondary competition

After using eight of their 10 draft picks on offensive players, the Browns have gone more defense-heavy with their undrafted free agent signings. They added a pair of intriguing edge defenders in Logan Fano and Tyreak Sapp, and Coats could soon join them as UDFAs with a real shot to make the initial 53-man roster.

Cleveland has a need at cornerback behind starters Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell. Myles Harden, a former seventh-round draft pick, struggled as the team's primary slot corner in 2025, especially against the run. Coats joins veteran Myles Bryant and rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as players who could nudge Harden out of that role in 2026.

It might be a stretch to project Coats as the team’s Week 1 starting nickel, as he played almost exclusively as an outside cornerback in college. But at 5-foot-9, a move inside is his most expected path in the NFL.

FanSided NFL writer Michael Haney called Coats a serious contender to make the Browns roster earlier this month.

“The former West Virginia star is undersized, but he more than makes up for it on the field,” Haney wrote. “He's sticky in coverage and gets physical at the catch point, often blanketing bigger wideouts. He's a smart player, rarely letting offenses fool him with route combinations or double moves.”

Another thing working in Coats’ favor is his age. He’s an older prospect who will turn 25 this summer. That’s often viewed as a negative, but for undrafted rookies, more mature players often have the best chance to stick on a roster.

The other major factor is money, and the Browns have already made a telling investment in Coats. There are dots to connect here, and fans should be paying close attention to speedy No. 39 on the practice field going forward.