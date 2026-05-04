Browns' UDFA gem already has the inside track to making the final roster

Nobody paid attention when the Cleveland Browns signed undrafted free agent cornerback Michael Coats Jr. out of West Virginia. They should have.

The Browns put together an exceptional draft class with their war chest of picks, but this UDFA signing could end up outshining some of their drafted players in 2026.

Cleveland hasn't even started its rookie minicamp, and Coats is already in an ideal position to make the final roster in September.

Browns' UDFA CB Michael Coats Jr. is in position to make the final roster

The Browns were quick to pick Coats up after the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up, signing him that same night.

According to NFL.com's Chad Reuter, Coats was one of the top rookie defensive backs still available after the draft. He ranked sixth among Reuter's top UDFA cornerbacks. The former West Virginia star is undersized, but he more than makes up for it on the field. He's sticky in coverage and gets physical at the catch point, often blanketing bigger wideouts. He's a smart player, rarely letting offenses fool him with route combinations or double moves.

Of course, he wouldn't have gone undrafted without his fair share of red flags. He's 5-foot-9 and will be 25 years old when the season begins. That's typically not the kind of player that warrants much draft capital.

But if the Browns can find a role for him, Coats could end up making an impact under Todd Monken. He may not be an elite athlete, but he's reliable enough to serve as a quality depth piece.

The current state of Cleveland's depth chart certainly favors the undrafted rookie. Currently, the team has Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell as its starting outside cornerbacks. Behind them, D'Angelo Ross and Dom Jones fill in the backup spots. But after that, the race for the third spot on either side is wide open. The rest of the cornerbacks on the Browns' roster primarily play in the slot.

Cleveland did add two other cornerbacks as undrafted free agents, DeCarlos Nicholson and Nate Evans. In all likelihood, the UDFA trio will compete for one roster spot in training camp. It's far too early to make a final determination, but Coats seems to have the initial advantage. If he can impress Monken and his coaching staff in the coming months, the spot should be his.

The Browns could be looking at a UDFA steal nobody saw coming.