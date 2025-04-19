Browns land RB compared to Super Bowl champion in latest mock draft

We are simply dragging ourselves to the finish line in these last days prior to the NFL draft, and mock drafts are beginning to reflect some truly chaotic thoughts had by analysts and draft experts prior to April 24. And, why not? Beyond the first overall pick, we truly don't know how this draft is going to shake out. That's a set up for a ton of fun for draft weekend.

In the NFL Networks' latest 7-round mock draft published a week before the draft, analyst Chad Reuter writes in several surprising quarterbacks going to teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints very high in the process. For the Browns, he goes with the easy guess and mocks Jalen Milroe to Cleveland.

But, in this mock draft, Reuter makes an interesting pick for the Browns in the fourth round - specifically he opts to go for a running back at the 104th pick, placing Dylan Sampson with the team.

Sampson mocked to Browns in latest NFL Network draft

Sampson, who was compared to 2x Super Bowl champion running back Ahmad Bradshaw by Fantasylife's Thor Nystrom, is a bit of a question mark in this year's deep running back class. Amongst the Ashton Jeanty's and Omarion Hampton's of the world, Sampson finds himself in a class just below them as a prospect. And, that's simply not matching the eye test.

The 2024 SEC Player of the Year is a smaller runner with the ability to slip through tackles and hit another gear in the open field, and the NFL's scouting site lists him as a player with the ability to become a plus starter in the league. He also ranked 6th overall with the NFL's scouting unit, which makes him lasting until the 104th slot in the draft feel just a bit far fetched.

If Sampson were to be available to Cleveland this late in the draft, they need to take a swing on him. With Nick Chubb's future up in the air and with Jerome Ford being a clear RB2 in the Browns' system, they need a young running back they can rely on for major yardage if they're not planning to focus as much on their passing game.

Sampson, who finished his 2024 campaign with the Tennessee Volunteers with 1,491 rushing yards, 22 total touchdowns, and an average of 5.8 yards per carry, has the clear ability to become the Browns' next young ground and pound star.

