Browns make obvious Deshaun Watson roster move as training camp gets underway

After a long wait, the Browns are finally set to have their first full squad training camp practice on Wednesday. With the start of training camp typically comes a flurry of roster moves, as the team looks to maximize their 90-man roster and evaluate as many healthy players as they can.

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they have placed quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and receiver David Bell on the non-football injury list (NFI). Additionally, the Browns have waived receiver Jaelen Gill with a non-football injury designation. The players on injured lists remain on the active roster and can be activated at any time before rosters are cut down to 53.

The move for Watson was completely expected, as he suffered a torn Achilles last season and then again during rehab. He isn't expected to be ready to practice for a few months and will likely find himself on injured reserve when rosters are cut down before Week 1. As he continues his rehab at the facility, Watson has been praised for his football mentorship and guidance to the two rookies through their first professional experience.

Hall, Cleveland's second-round pick from a year ago, lands on the PUP list as he continues to recover from an unspecified knee injury that forced him to get carted off in the season finale against Baltimore last year. He didn't participate in any of the team's offseason program, but is expected to return sooner rather than later when the season gets underway. Hall certainly seems to be a candidate for the PUP list when the season starts, which would keep him out for at least four games.

As for Bell, the placement on the NFI list specifically is a bit interesting. The former third-round pick did suffer a dislocated hip late last season that cut his year short, but the NFI list is for players who were hurt outside of official team games and practices. The Browns haven't elaborated on Bell's injury, but he didn't participate in the offseason program at all. It's a tough break for the fourth-year wideout, as he was going to get a real chance to earn a solid role with the lack of proven depth in the receiver room.

Outside of the Bell news, there were no unexpected updates in the initial wave of camp roster moves. Watson remains unlikely to be active for a game this year as of now, while Hall could miss a few games as he recovers from the knee injury. The focus will shift entirely back on the quarterback race with full-squad practices starting today.

