Browns may have just made their stance on Quinshon Judkins painfully clear

It is just about that time for Week 1 to kick off, and the Cleveland Browns still have yet to see rookie running back Quinshon Judkins take the practice field. Whether it's the contract situation or his off-field allegations, Judkins hasn't practiced.

And now, the Browns are finally doing something about their presumed lack of depth at the running back position. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Browns are one of the few teams currently making calls on adding a running back via trade.

Currently, the Browns have veteran Jerome Ford and rookie fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson atop their depth chart, without Judkins.

The Browns might be bracing for a lengthy stint without Quinshon Judkins

At the moment, the NFL has yet to make a ruling on Judkins' legal situation which stems from an arrest back in July. The latest we know about the situation is still the same: Judkins will not face any criminal charges.

But that doesn't mean he won't face a suspension from the league, and that's probably why the Browns are looking for help at the position. Judkins will likely remain unsigned until the NFL makes a decision on his disciplinary action.

As long as Judkins is sidelined, the Browns will need more depth in the backfield. That also means they probably aren't going to depend on Pierre Strong sticking to the roster if the team ends up making a trade for another veteran.

One intriguing option on the trade market, as of late, is the Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson. The Commanders recently announced they were looking at trading the former Alabama star, who is in the last year of his contract. For the Browns to make a deal for Robinson, though, might mean that they are guaranteeing him the starting job.

And, if that happens, then the Browns likely won't get to see much of Sampson. It would be a split between Robinson and Ford, at least for this year.

There could be some other names that make sense for Cleveland, but the biggest aspect of this story remains that the Browns are not ready to pay Judkins, and it might be a while before we see the second-rounder on the field.