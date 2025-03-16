Browns mock draft after first week of free agency lands them best LT available

As we still waited to hear how the Cleveland Browns fared in their pitch to Russell Wilson, it became clear through a sleugh of reports that the Tennessee Titans are just as high on Cam Ward as the Browns are, and that throws a huge wrench into the Browns' plans in the upcoming draft.

Their entire master blueprint to this offseason was to sign a veteran free agent quarterback who could help bridge the team's offense between themselves and Ward, and to use the rest of the draft to build around Ward and his future with the franchise. Instead, the Browns have no veteran quarterback, a small chance at Ward, and an uncertain draft plan.

Still, there's plenty of players to choose from in this draft that can help the team improve in areas in need of a revamp, like on the offensive line, in the running back room, and at receiver. With the help of NFL Mock Draft Database, we can take a look at what the Browns' draft might look like if they trade down from 2nd overall - something Ian Rapoport seems to think is a possibility.

Latest 3-round mock draft for Browns after first week of free agency

Round 1, Pick 8: Josh Conerly Jr., LT

We decided to take the 2nd pick here and replicate the environment that Rapoport can see becoming reality for the Browns on draft night - trading down if they lose out on Ward. In this scenario, they trade down to the 8th spot with the Carolina Panthers, who trade up to snag Abdul Carter. And, with their 8th pick, the Browns take tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

Conerly saw his stock rise after the NFL Draft Combine, being given a great 6.36 grade by the NFL's scouting department. That means he's likely to become a "plus" starter, which is more than we can currently say about their previous starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Conerly is an athletic tackle who has to work on his strength when blocking. He'd be a decent pickup here for Cleveland.

Round 2, Pick 33: Jaxson Dart, QB

Dart would be the Browns' rookie project in this scenario. He has steadily risen up a lot of big boards because of how quarterback needy so many teams are in this draft, and because he's a bit of a mystery to NFL teams. He consistently tore apart lesser defenses in college, but struggled versus more top rated talent.

He also lacked a good receiving corp in his final year with Ole Miss, so that has to be taken into account. He finished up 2024 with 4,279 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and a QBR of 86.3. He's currently graded as a good backup with the potential to become a starter in the NFL, and at 33rd overall, that's all Cleveland needs him to be - for now.

Round 3, Pick 67: Kaleb Johnson, RB

This is a player that it'd be hard to see falling so low in the draft. Johnson is one of the best running backs in this class, going for 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in his final year with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Ohio native is likely to be a starter wherever he lands, acting as the catalyst for Iowa's offense and succeeding in that role.

Round 3, Pick 94th: Xavier Restrepo, WR

Restrepo's college tape shows a great ability to get first downs when asked and to work in the slot effectively. That'd be huge to free up Jerry Jeudy from that role so that he can go where he thrives: as an outside receiving threat. Restrepo finished up his career with Miami with 1,127 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, and he averaged a solid 16.3 yards per reception.

The NFL's scouting department has him slated as a good backup with the potential to become a starter. With Cedric Tillman and Jeudy around, it feels right to assume he'd likely be in the backup role to either of those receivers. But, he definitely has the tools to breakout with the right coaching and quarterback.

If only that could be Ward.

