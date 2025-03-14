NFL insider predicts punting strategy from Browns in 2025 NFL draft

Myles Garrett spoke with media after signing his humongous contract extension this offseason, nixing the trade request made extremely public by Garrett. His talk with the press didn't exactly inspire confidence in the Browns' plans to becoming a winning team again, especially when hearing his response to a reporter's question about their top pick or their Russell Wilson recruitment.

Regardless of whatever confidence Garrett inspired in Browns fans during that presser, there's obviously work to be done. The team has a ton of leverage headed into this year's draft with their No. 2 overall pick. While the team would likely love to draft Cam Ward, it seems like the Tennessee Titans are even more eager to do so. And, they're on the clock.

According to one NFL insider, that might force the Browns to do the one thing they shouldn't with their pick - trade down instead of taking Abdul Carter.

NFL insider says Browns might trade down if they don't get Cam Ward

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it seems right now that Ward is the likeliest pick at No. 1 overall for the Titans. They're quarterback needy and clearly have no belief in Will Levis to turn it around, and Ward is chock full of potential to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

That leaves the Browns, as Rapoport explained on his appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, in a pickle.

"...I think if the Browns do sign another veteran quarterback, that would make me think that they may not draft one. Which would then mean, maybe they're the team that trades out. Because if you're not taking one, maybe you trade out. Maybe you go to three, maybe you go to seven, maybe you go to nine. These are all possibilities now if the Browns are not taking a rookie quarterback and are open for business," said Rapoport.

The Browns have yet to sign a veteran quarterback. Kenny Pickett, who is only 26 (soon to be 27), is not the veteran you'd think of as the bridge quarterback this team needs. However, if they strike out on not just Wilson, but players like Joe Flacco, Kirk Cousins, or even Jameis Winston, then their options begin to thin and their desperation is sure to grow.

They can certainly trade down for Shedeur Sanders if that becomes the case, since he's the second most NFL ready quarterback in this year's draft behind Ward. They can also trade down, select a decent running back as well as a second-tier quarterback like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe, and hope Pickett pans out as a bridge QB.

Cleveland's not wanton for options here. But, trading down and hoping to find similar talent or impact later in the draft compared to the top of it seems like a bad gamble.

