Browns nearly pulled off WR trade before Sauce Gardner blockbuster

Rumors surfaced ahead of the trade deadline that the Browns could look to be buyers despite their 2-6 record. Ultimately, Cleveland was pretty quiet in the days around the deadline, only moving backup edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to Chicago for a pick swap.

Outside of the Jets' fire sale, there weren't a ton of massive moves other than a few expiring deals. The Browns didn't end up acquiring any long-term pieces, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's latest report gives us an idea of what they were looking for. Per Rapoport, the Browns had a trade in place for receiver Adonai Mitchell for a late-round pick before he was included in the deal that sent Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis.

Browns planned to trade for Adonai Mitchell at trade deadline

Mitchell was shipped to the Jets in the biggest move of the day, along with two first-round picks, for the star cornerback. The 23-year-old was the 52nd overall pick out of Texas just a year ago, but had a tough time finding his footing in a Colts' passing attack with Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs.

At six-foot-two, Mitchell would have added needed size to Cleveland's receiving room. He isn't known for his contested catch ability and isn't very big, but his combination of height and speed made scouts high on his potential to work over the intermediate to deep areas coming out of Texas.

This is exactly the kind of move that was likely when the Browns were rumored to be buyers - buying low on a former high-pick offensive lineman or receiver. Mitchell would have been perfect for the Browns with all the extra picks in the upcoming draft. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Browns come back to this kind of move in the offseason, as they aren't likely to use every single draft pick as scheduled.

Instead, Cleveland will be on the other sideline when Mitchell makes his debut with his new team. The Jets reportedly pushed to have Mitchell added to the trade because they like his potential, so we'll see if the Browns were forced out of a great opportunity.

