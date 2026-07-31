Browns’ new additions should result in a noteworthy identity shift for the defense

As training camp gets rolling for the Cleveland Browns, one of the biggest questions for the team is whether the defense will remain elite. The unit that kept Cleveland afloat last season is returning many of its starters, but notably lost Myles Garrett and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Anyone saying that things won’t be different is lying to themselves. The Browns, hopefully, won’t unravel into a terrible unit, but a defense doesn’t move on from a player like Myles Garrett without things changing somewhat. The good news, though, is that Cleveland still has enough to have an elite defense, and the team even made some moves that could result in positive changes defensively.

The biggest positive change that fans might see is the unit’s identity. While the Browns were a dominant defense last season, they weren’t really a nasty group. Cleveland was a stifling unit, but they didn’t play with the kind of palpable edge that is often associated with elite defenses.

Considering the new personalities the defense added this offseason, that will likely change in 2026.

Browns defense will likely become a nastier unit in 2026

When NFL fans think of classic defenses like the ‘85 Chicago Bears, 2000 Baltimore Ravens, or Legion of Boom Seattle Seahawks, they think of brash, in-your-face, violent units. Those characteristics don’t really describe Cleveland’s 2025 defense.

Of course, attempting to block Myles Garrett was no fun, and throwing the ball Denzel Ward’s way was always a bad idea, but aside from Devin Bush getting in Aaron Rodgers’ face, there weren’t many moments where the Browns defense had an edginess to it.

It’s abundantly clear that’s going to change after listening to all the new defensive additions talk. Starting with edge defender Jared Verse, who has already developed a reputation as a trash talker just two years into his career. Verse recently made it clear that his plan is to turn up the nastiness of Cleveland’s defense, and lead with his in-your-face mentality.

Inside linebacker Quincy Williams has a similar energy. The 2023 All-Pro, whose alter ego is The Joker — the DC Universe supervillain — lives up to it by bringing chaotic energy all the time. Williams’ voice quickly became recognizable to Browns fans, as clips of him screaming and talking trash to Cleveland’s offense surfaced during the offseason program.

These newcomers, and the rest of the defense, are being led by defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. While he’s under a lot of pressure as Jim Schwartz’s replacement, he has already shown that he’s a bit of a different coach. Rutenberg operates with a lot more juice than Schwartz, and that energy will surely transfer to the players on the field.

Even higher than the defensive coordinator is Todd Monken, who’s leading the entire team. While Monken’s prowess is on the offensive side of the ball, he’s a notorious trash talker, and there have already been stories about him getting Cleveland defenders riled up. With the head coach setting that kind of culture for the team, it only makes sense that everyone will follow suit.

Obviously, none of this will matter if the Browns defense doesn’t remain a top unit. However, if the group’s talent across the board can mesh well with the increased intensity they will play with, Cleveland has the chance to produce an even more frightening defensive unit than it had in years past.