Browns' draft class hides a name already threatening to flip the depth chart

The Cleveland Browns have been getting a ton of praise for their 2026 Draft class, and it looks like the group has multiple players who will contribute early. The obvious candidates are the team’s first four picks. Addressing its biggest needs early, Cleveland has a left tackle in Spencer Fano, two receivers in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and a safety in Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who could all be day-one starters.

Those four aren’t alone though; they aren’t the only rookies who could crack the starting lineup in 2026. The Browns made six other picks in the draft, and while they all will have a chance to get on the field, one player is already emerging as a dark-horse candidate to start. That player is offensive lineman Parker Brailsford.

Brailsford, selected in the fifth round with the 146th overall pick, was the third lineman selected by Cleveland in the draft. However, head coach Todd Monken recently made it clear that the team is really high on him.

"If you get beyond the size, that's the sticking point for most teams. For us, I don't see it that way. We like athleticism. We were jacked to get him when we did."



🏈Todd Monken on #Browns 5th round pick, center Parker Brailsford pic.twitter.com/wf7V0wqiyq — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 1, 2026

Todd Monken and the Browns are excited about fifth-round center Parker Brailsford

Monken recently appeared on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, on 92.3 The Fan, and Carman asked the head coach about the team’s excitement for Brailsford. The former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator immediately said that everyone gets hung up on Brailsford’s size, but if you cut on the tape, it’s clear he’s a really good center. Monken even compared Brailsford’s ability to excel despite his size to Tyler Linderbaum, the best center in the NFL.

Brailsford is just under 6-foot-2, and only weighs 289 pounds. However, he’s the kind of athletic lineman who can move how the Browns want. That’s why the team is excited about him, and how he could help the offense.

The question now is if he can immediately get into the starting lineup. The Browns completely rebuilt their offensive line, so in a sense, every position is up for grabs. However, at center, the belief is that either Luke Wypler will return to the spot, or Elgton Jenkins, who was acquired in free agency, will take over. Considering Jenkins’ versatility, Cleveland could decide to play him at a different spot, and let Wypler and Brailsford compete for the starting center spot.

However it shakes out, Parker Brailsford has an opportunity to immediately get into the starting lineup.