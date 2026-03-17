Browns’ draft prospect already sounds like a Cleveland defender

As the 2026 Draft nears, the Cleveland Browns are starting to get more familiar with prospects. One of those prospects is Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who recently revealed during an appearance on The Up & Adams show that he has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Browns. During that conversation with Kay Adams, he said something else that made it clear he’d be a great fit for Cleveland.

Adams referenced a previous statement by McNeil-Warren, when the safety said that he’s excited to tackle Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. The host asked the defensive prospect if he was crazy, alluding to Henry’s ability to overpower defenders, and McNeil-Warren quickly responded, “A little, a little bit crazy.”

Browns prospect Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is looking forward to dominating Ravens

McNeil-Warren explained that Henry’s size and power is what excites him about meeting the running back on the field, saying, “He’s a bigger dude, so you can’t be scared to come at him. You gotta bring that power just like how he run with power.” When Adams asked the safety to further explain his mindset, he emphasized, “I just love the challenge for real. That’s how I can be better, going against someone bigger.”

You have to absolutely love hearing that mindset from a defender, and it’s a mindset that will fit right in on Cleveland’s dominant defense that has already made it clear it doesn’t fear Derrick Henry. However, McNeil-Warren didn’t stop there.

When asked which quarterbacks he’s excited to face off against, he quickly said Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The reason why is the same reason he’s ready to tackle Henry: they are the best at what they do. The young safety wants to play the best, and prove that he’s also good at his job.

Those words have to be music to the Browns’ ears, who are already a fan of the 6-foot-3, 201-pound safety out of the University of Toledo. The Florida native spent all four years of his college career at Toledo, recording 214 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, one sack, 13 pass deflections, and five interceptions that he returned for 49 yards and a touchdown. The Browns could now keep the safety in Ohio and give him the opportunity to face off against Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson twice a year.