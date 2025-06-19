The Green Bay Packers couldn't agree on a revised contract with former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander and ended up releasing him, as no team was willing to take on his contract in a trade. Although he's terrific when on the field, injuries have limited him to just 14 games over the last two seasons, and 2022 was the only time in the last four years when he played more than seven games.

Following a brief period as an unrestricted free agent, Alexander landed with the Ravens on a one-year,$4 million deal despite generating interest from a handful of teams on the open market.

Browns offense now has Jaire Alexander to deal with after signing with Ravens

The Browns didn't make any significant moves at receiver, so many are projecting them to be one of the worst in the league this upcoming season. With the Alexander signing, games against the Ravens seem like ones where the receivers might struggle to create consistent separation.

Alexander made Second-Team All-Pro in each of his last two healthy seasons, 2020 and 2022. In those years, he graded as the 2nd and 11th best cornerback in the league per PFF, respectively. However, he's dealt with a variety of nagging injuries to keep him off the field for most of the last two years. He missed time in 2023 for back and shoulder injuries, while last year he missed time due to groin and knee injuries.

Baltimore allowed the second-most pass yards per game in 2024, and they lost Brandon Stephens in free agency to the Jets. In response, they've signed Chidobe Awuzie and now Alexander to pair with Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins alongside safeties Kyle Hamilton and first-rounder Malaki Starks.

In usual Ravens' fashion, they've done a great job adding talent at cost after losing veterans in free agency. There's no guarantee Alexander will be able to stay on the field, but the Ravens' defensive potential is through the roof if he can manage to string together healthy games in 2025.

While it's likely going to be Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett in the Week 2 meeting in Baltimore, there's a strong chance a rookie quarterback will have to take on this tough secondary as they are rounding into form in Week 11. That's certainly not a welcoming test in what would be the rookie's second start of his career, if they make the change at the bye week.

