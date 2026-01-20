Browns’ offseason plans may already be ruined after latest NFL moves

The Cleveland Browns have already started an important offseason, first searching for a head coach. Once the franchise finds its next leader, all focus will shift to improving the roster.

The biggest roster question is, what will the quarterback room look like next season? The Browns are unlikely to land an exciting first-round quarterback, and there aren’t many quality veterans available.

The one name fans, media members, and NFL executives have already zeroed in on is Malik Willis. The Green Bay Packers' backup is set to enter free agency this offseason, and after his impressive play in limited action when Jordan Love was hurt, he’s expected to land a contract that will position him to start for a team.

It doesn’t seem like that will be in Cleveland, though. With the Miami Dolphins recently hiring a general manager and a head coach from the Packers, it seems like Miami is the leader to land Willis.

Former Packers going to Dolphins could prevent Browns from signing Malik Willis

Miami recently hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as its general manager, after Sullivan served as Green Bay’s Vice President of player of personnel for four seasons. Sullivan then hired Jeff Hafley as the Dolphins’ head coach.

Hafley spent the last two years as the Packers’ defensive coordinator. With this clear pipeline from Green Bay to Miami, as well as the Dolphins’ questions at the quarterback position, Malik Willis seems like a clear free-agency target for Sullivan and Hafley.

If that’s the case, and the Browns also want Willis, it will come down to which franchise can offer a better opportunity to the veteran quarterback, who needs to capitalize on this moment. Miami has familiarity in its favor, and a better set of weapons on offense. Both teams are navigating tough cap situations, with high-paid quarterbacks on the roster already, so they’ll probably be able to offer the same contract. That means the Browns don’t really have any advantages.

Of course, anything can happen in free agency, but Cleveland will seemingly have an uphill battle to sign Malik Willis. With not many other veteran options available, the Browns will either have to turn to an expensive trade, or move forward with the quarterback room of Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel.