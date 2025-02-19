Browns OL predicted to see major shakeup in 2025 offseason

While the Cleveland Browns continue to likely shop around for their next target at quarterback for 2025, they might also need to be shopping around for better protection around that quarterback this offseason.

The Browns' offensive line saw some pretty important changes in 2024, with Jed Wills Jr. losing his starting job at LT to Dawand Jones, who then went down with a season ending injury. That led to Germain Ifedi sliding into the starting role, and he saw some mixed results in his time as a starter.

Other than at LT, the team also saw the potentially last season from All Pro G Joel Bitonio, injuries to G Wyatt Teller, and a rotating door at center between Ethan Pocic and Nick Harris.

Clearly, the team has to figure out what to do in order to add some reliable depth to a line that's seen better days. But, they may need to cut ties with one big piece to the O-line this offseason in order to alleviate their cap space for free agency.

PFF predicts Wyatt Teller is cut by Browns

Teller, a 30 year old guard taken by the Buffalo Bills back in 2018, had an up and down year after dealing with an early season knee injury in 2024. He finished up middle of the pack in pass and run blocking according to PFF, and with an overall grade of 62.6. Not great, but not terrible.

But, that was the worst rating he's posted since 2019 according to PFF's Bradley Locker, and that's just one piece to the entire argument that Cleveland should be looking to him as their prime cut target ahead of June 1.

"Although the Browns boast the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, their offseason situation isn’t exactly enviable. The team must navigate a pending trade request from Myles Garrett, plus getting out from -$31 million in cap space. There aren’t many clear ways to revise that with cuts, but releasing Teller after June 1 could work," said Locker.

Teller carries a major cap hit if the Browns were to cut him prior to June 1 - one to the tune of $5 million. But, if cut after June 1, the team can save $7 million against their cap. That's enough to sign a veteran on a one year prove it deal in the offseason. The team could use that money to specifically sign a younger and more reliable lineman.

