Browns' pick at 6 overall feels like a no-brainer after initial free agency spending

Heading into free agency, the Cleveland Browns had one glaring problem on their roster. All five of their starting offensive linemen were set to hit the open market, leaving them with a massive question mark at one of the most important units on the field.

General manager Andrew Berry quickly went to work. He added Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins, and brought back Teven Jenkins. Suddenly, the offensive line isn’t such a desperate need.

The Browns’ spending spree in free agency makes their choice at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft easy. With the offensive line mostly solved, Cleveland has to take the top receiver available with the sixth overall pick.

Browns’ top draft pick is an obvious decision after free agency moves

A few weeks ago, players like Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano were often paired with the Browns early in mock drafts. While it’s still possible that Berry chooses to double down on his investment in the trenches, those picks seem unlikely now.

Instead, the Browns are an obvious landing spot for the top pass catchers in the class. This may not be the most talented group of wideouts in recent draft history, but Cleveland could still find its next top target with the sixth overall pick. Early in the first round, there are three receiver prospects worth taking, each with his own set of concerns.

Ohio State prospect Carnell Tate looks like the most likely choice. He has the ball skills, route running, and body control to be a top receiver in the NFL. However, he’s never been the top wideout on his team in college. Teams may be worried that he won't have what it takes to step into a more dominant role.

If the Browns decide to pass on Tate, they could take USC’s Makai Lemon. He’s undersized, but his route running and production are enticing. Comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown could lure the Browns into picking him.

Even Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson is an intriguing choice. While his extensive injury history could cause him to fall in the draft, he’s talented enough to be picked in the top ten.

Of course, we won't know who the Browns will pick until the draft comes around in late April. But after their spending spree on the offensive line, it's looking more and more likely that they'll select a receiver with their first pick.