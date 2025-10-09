Browns' recent trades may hint at more moves coming from Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a rough start during the 2025 NFL season, as they sit at 1-4 after the first month. Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry know somewhere in their minds that the clock may be ticking, so they've stopped at nothing to reshuffle this roster by making trades.

This aggression started during the NFL Draft, as they moved back several spots in the first round, picking up a 2026 first-rounder from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the process. They traded away Kenny Pickett, and last week, they traded with the Texans for offensive tackle Cam Robinson.

They weren't done, as earlier this week, the team traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first-ever trade between these two franchises. On Wednesday, they shocked the league by trading with the Jaguars again, swapping both late-round picks and Greg Newsome for Tyson Campbell.

Browns reporter predicts more trades may be on the way

It has truly been a whirlwind for Cleveland over the last few months, as this struggling team is doing everything that it can to battle through murky waters and find a way out. Browns reporter Tom Withers also believes that the team might not be done making moves.

"We were speculating in the media room today about which Browns player was going next," Withers wrote. "I don't think they're done dealing."

Obviously, nothing would surprise Browns fans at this point. If Cleveland is truly not done making trades, then there are a handful of veteran players who make the most sense as the next to go. Shedeur Sanders is the popular name to be dangled, but that feels extremely unlikely.

In reality, four players stick out: Maliek Collins, Shelby Harris, Wyatt Teller, and David Njoku. Keeping both Collins and Harris doesn't make a lot of sense, so if they can salvage a late-round pick for either of them, Berry should jump on it.

Teller and Njoku are both valuable pieces that could net a mid-round pick for the franchise. Plenty of teams need interior offensive line help, and Harold Fannin Jr.'s rise has made Njoku a bit expendable as the team continues to look at rebuilding.

Cleveland does have a mountain of picks in next year's draft, so there is always a possibility that they use a handful of these to improve the roster for right now and the future. But Browns fans should know that there is plenty of buzz surrounding even more moves incoming.

