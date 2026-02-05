Browns target the WR1 fans have been waiting for in latest 2026 mock draft

The Cleveland Browns have work to do moving forward, and hitting on multiple picks has to be a top priority once again in this next cycle. After a 2025 class featuring what looks to be foundational pillars in Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland has to get the job done with another opportunity to hit in 2026.

In the draft to come in late April, the Browns have 10 selections, including two picks in the first round and three in the fifth round. Cleveland has to land more key pieces in a couple of months for new head coach Todd Monken, who will want those players to fit into the culture he’s looking to establish early on.

Going into the draft and with free agency ahead as well, it's paramount for Cleveland to improve its offensive line, and to refortify a unit that is aging in that regard. One would imagine wide receiver has to be among the top of the wish list for the Browns, too, given Cleveland's misses at that position lately.

Along those lines, in a recent two-round mock draft, Matt Miller of ESPN had Cleveland selecting tackle Spencer Fano of Utah at No. 6, and Washington wideout Denzel Boston at No. 24 for first-round picks. Boston, in that case, would be Cleveland's selection via the Jacksonville Jaguars (from last year's draft trade) at that spot.

From there, Miller had the Browns re-upping at linebacker in the second round at No. 39 with them taking Cincinnati's Jake Golday. That would be a follow-up from last year when Cleveland took Schwesinger early in Round 2. Golday could be a sensible pick there still, particularly with Devin Bush's free agency to come after his breakout 2025.

Of those selections, Boston was definitely a prospect that should catch the eye of Browns fans, especially.

Denzel Boston could bring a dynamic vertical element to the Browns' passing game.

Boston is one of the standout receiver prospects in 2026, largely because of his size and catch radius. He was one of Washington’s top playmakers the last couple of seasons, and as Miller emphasized, was no stranger to the end zone.

“Boston is a massive wide receiver prospect at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds with an excellent ability to win at the catch point. If the Browns decide to roll with Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, they’d be comforted by the fact that Boston’s size and great play speed — plus his 20 touchdowns the past two seasons — help him win on the outside of the formation. He projects as a true WR1.”

Over the past two seasons as an offensive focal point, Boston hauled in 125 receptions for 1,715 yards for Washington, and he snagged 20 touchdowns, as Miller alluded to. Boston is a big bodied wideout with route running acumen, particularly on the perimeter, the Browns don’t have on the roster currently.

Cleveland has a heck of a young tight end in Fannin and David Njoku is still a quality target, but Boston would be a logical selection to legitimize Cleveland’s game outside the numbers. Cedric Tillman has had good moments, but has been inconsistent, and with Boston’s skill set, he could have good chemistry with Sanders, or potentially a different quarterback option to come. Miller also mentioned how he got the sense around the Senior Bowl that Cleveland won't "force a quarterback pick in 2026."

Even with a 6-foot-4 and rangy frame, Boston is a player that can create clearer windows for signal callers, which would be more than welcomed by Cleveland. Coupled with that, while the Browns have had issues with drops at the receiver position recently such as with Jerry Jeudy, Boston should be a reliable target on the outside that has such strong hands. That could make a big difference for Cleveland on money downs and in the red area.

In addition, with Boston’s ability to make plays on double moves and over-the-top looks, that could lead to sensible vertical shots called by Monken where Sanders can cash in. With Boston’s feel for stacking defenders and body control downfield, he could mesh well with Sanders’ aptitude for touch and layering the ball.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Andrew Berry and company can strike gold in a similar way they did in last year’s draft. And for Monken to have success, this coming draft class will have to play a part in that outcome.

For one, it would seem that Cleveland has to clearly revamp its offensive line in a big way this draft cycle and/or in free agency (via team-friendly deals). Miller’s first selection in his two-round mock for Cleveland in Fano drove that home as well, and it's evident Cleveland has to prioritize tackle to aid in the growth of a young skill group. The mock selection of Golday in the second round might be one Browns fans question with it being another high pick for a linebacker, but he was productive at Cincinnati and could be a solid player at the next level with good instincts as well.

As was expressed previously, however, Miller’s mock projection of Boston here to the Browns with their Jaguars’ pick definitely popped out. Cleveland has to upgrade at wide out with Jeudy’s ups and downs, and the rest of the group being underwhelming aside from an intriguing short pass player with YAC abilities in Malachi Corley.

Regardless, this coming draft for the Orange and Brown has to be a noteworthy one if they’re going to get back to relevance.