Browns’ top 2024 draft pick is running out of time to calm fans' panic

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 NFL Draft without a first-round selection — more collateral damage from the disastrous Deshaun Watson deal. Now, in an ideal world, the Browns would've nailed the picks they did have to compensate. Any fan of this team knows this world has hardly ever been ideal for the Browns.

It's always a crapshoot in the later rounds, meaning it's easier to excuse misses in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds — to a point. The good-to-great GMs in the league find ways to get hits with those top- to mid-round picks to build the nucleus of their roster, with the occasional late-rounder becoming a big-time contributor.

There is plenty of blame to go around as it relates to the current state of the Browns, but if there was a list, Andrew Berry's name would certainly be at or near the top. One of his most glaring misses (to this point) was his top selection in 2024, Mike Hall Jr.

Mike Hall Jr. is running out of time to earn a prominent spot in 2026

Hall Jr. has had a turbulent career since being selected 54th overall. Things got off on the wrong foot after a pre-season arrest saw him suspended for the team's first five games. He played four games before getting injured and missing a month, ultimately suiting up in just nine games total — the last in which he was injured yet again.

That injury proved to be more severe, bleeding into 2025, where he wound up being sidelined for the team's first seven games. Through it all, he has struggled to earn playing time and make much of an impact when he has been on the field. Pro Football Focus doesn't include him in their ranking for defensive tackles because he hasn't met the snap count threshold, but if he had played enough, his 45.9 grade would rank around 110th of 132 qualifiers.

Making matters exponentially worse for Berry is the fact that his seventh-round selection in that same draft — Jowon Briggs — has outperformed Hall in most statistical measures. Briggs boasts a 74.2 PFF grade, which is good for 15th in the whole league. He has more tackles (21 to 12) and sacks (4.0 vs. 2.5).

The thing that makes it unforgivable? The New York Jets are the ones who are benefiting from this youngster's breakout season, since the Browns decided to send him there for a measly late-round pick swap.

Mike Hall Jr. wouldn't be the first player to turn things around after a slow start, but even his most ardent fans would have a hard time saying anything positive about his body of work thus far. The harsh reality may be that — just like the rest of his 2024 draftmates — he won't be a big-time contributor for the Cleveland Browns.