Browns’ under-the-radar TE target could be the key to Todd Monken’s vision

The Cleveland Browns are currently in the middle of a significant philosophical shift. With the departure of David Njoku to the open market, the tight end room is undergoing its most drastic makeover in nearly a decade. While the team has already made veteran moves to stabilize the position, the real long-term solution likely lies in the upcoming NFL Draft.



Bleacher Report recently identified Stanford tight end Sam Roush as a strong fit for this evolving roster. It is easy to see why. As the Browns transition into a new era under offensive head coach Todd Monken, the requirements for the position are changing. The team needs a player who can bridge the gap between a pure blocker and a dynamic vertical threat.

Sam Roush could be the perfect fit for Todd Monken’s evolving offense

There has been plenty of discussion regarding how Todd Monken will adapt the Cleveland offense. During his time in Baltimore, Monken utilized two tight end sets on nearly 36 percent of offensive snaps. While that is a slight dip from the league-leading rates seen in Cleveland last year, the intent remains the same. Monken loves to create mismatches by using multiple tight ends to dictate defensive personnel.

However, Monken tends to use his tight ends as more of a vertical threat than the previous regime. This is where the fit for a player like Roush becomes interesting. Roush is not just a standard "Y" tight end who sits at the end of the line to block. He posted an elite athletic score at the combine that proves he has the burst to win down the seam. He offers the physical versatility that Monken requires to keep opposing defensive coordinators guessing.

Mapping out the depth chart

As it stands today, the Browns' depth chart is led by Harold Fannin Jr. Following a record-breaking rookie season, Fannin is the undisputed top target in the room. Behind him, the front office has spent the last week solidifying the floor of the position. The team recently added veteran Jack Stoll on a one-year deal to provide elite blocking and special teams value.



The Browns also officially announced the return of a familiar face this week. Tight end Blake Whiteheart has re-signed with the team after appearing in all 17 games during the 2025 season. Whiteheart has spent the last two seasons in Cleveland and has proven to be a reliable depth piece. Between Stoll and Whiteheart, the Browns have plenty of "meat and potatoes" players who can handle the physical dirty work at the point of attack.

The "oatmeal" of the draft class

Major draft analysts have begun to take notice of Roush's steady presence. On a recent episode of his show, Todd McShay actually described the Stanford product as the "oatmeal" of this tight end class. He noted that while Roush might not be the flashiest name on the board, he is a "nutritious" addition to a roster. According to McShay, throwing to a trusted tight end like Roush is like "having a warm bowl of oatmeal during a snowstorm."

By selecting Roush, Cleveland would essentially be pairing Fannin with his perfect athletic mirror. Roush can handle the heavy lifting in-line while Fannin moves across the formation. This duo would allow the Browns to stay in their preferred "12 personnel" looks without telegraphing whether they intend to run or pass. If Andrew Berry pulls the trigger on Roush, he will be completing a tight end room that is as versatile as any in the AFC North.